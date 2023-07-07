Manchester United permits Viagogo sales alongside intensified efforts to combat ticket touting

Manchester United is facing criticism for their approach to ticket touts, as they allow seats at Old Trafford to be sold through Viagogo, a website that has been accused of exploiting fans through professional ticket traders. Despite the club urging fans to report purchases from touts anonymously, The Guardian has discovered that numerous hospitality seats at Old Trafford are being sold on Viagogo, often with significant mark-ups. This has raised concerns among football supporters’ groups.

Ticketing experts have informed the club that they cannot claim to be cracking down on touts while simultaneously allowing Viagogo to sell tickets. In one instance, a listing for a game against Manchester City included a hospitality package priced at £1,514, more than three times its original value. Another listing for United’s match against Tottenham was offered for £1,000, double the original price. Both listings originated from Matchday VIP Ltd, a company authorized by the club to resell hospitality packages.

Another business, Circle Hospitality Ltd, had several listings for hospitality packages at Old Trafford, although at smaller mark-ups. These firms are permitted by the club to resell packages they purchase in bulk. However, there are no specifications that these resale firms cannot list tickets on Viagogo, enabling sellers to set their own prices.

Viagogo is the most notorious of the “secondary” ticketing websites, often used by professional touts. The company has faced criticism for inflated prices and consumer practices. Circle Hospitality defended their use of Viagogo, stating that they only list packages there because the club allows it. United’s spokesperson clarified that their anti-touting efforts primarily focus on general admission tickets, while hospitality deals can be sold through authorized third-party agencies and platforms like Viagogo.

The Football Supporters’ Association expressed opposition to secondary ticketing sites that sell match-day tickets at significantly inflated prices. They recommend that clubs explore ethical alternatives such as in-house ticket exchanges where fans can easily swap tickets at face value. Their belief is that tickets should go to the right fan instead of the one who bids the most.

In 2018, The Guardian exposed undercover footage of touts who had obtained hundreds of matchday tickets and were selling them on various platforms, including Viagogo. Ticketing experts have questioned Manchester United’s commitment to combating touts, considering Viagogo’s known associations with traders who profit from reselling tickets. The Competition and Markets Authority’s report in 2020 revealed that over 70% of tickets sold through Viagogo came from professional traders, contradicting football clubs’ claims of taking action against touts.

Viagogo stated that they do not have a commercial agreement with Manchester United, and they argue that they are not technically reselling matchday tickets but instead providing a platform for authorized companies to do so. They claim to only allow authorized resellers on their platform and assert that they comply with UK law.

The Guardian has reached out to Matchday VIP Ltd for comment on the matter.

Reference