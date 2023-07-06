Major Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s Treatment Announced by FDA



The FDA has granted full approval to the first drug, called Leqembi, that has been proven to moderately slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Washington Post. Previously, conditional approval was given in January. This decision is significant because it opens the door to broader government coverage through Medicare and Medicaid, as stated in Roll Call. Additionally, private insurers typically follow the government’s lead on these matters, making the drug more accessible to a larger population. With a cost of $26,500 per year, this approval has the potential to make a significant impact in terms of accessibility to the drug.



Teresa Buracchio, from the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, acknowledged the significance of this approval by stating, “Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease.” She further explained that the confirmatory study demonstrated the drug’s safety and effectiveness in treating patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Leqembi focuses on reducing amyloid plaque in the brain, a key factor in Alzheimer’s disease, as reported by CNN. Although it is not a cure, clinical trials showed a 27% reduction in cognitive decline over 18 months, according to Axios. However, Leqembi is specifically designed for individuals with early or mild forms of the disease. It is worth noting that three deaths occurred during the study period, but it is unclear whether the drug played a role in these cases.



The approval of Leqembi could lead to high demand for the drug, potentially overwhelming healthcare professionals, as highlighted by STAT News. In a separate op-ed for STAT, Jason Karlawish, a medical professor at the University of Pennsylvania, emphasized the need for a better system to handle the increased usage of such medications. Proper monitoring is essential to prevent risks like brain hemorrhages and swelling. Karlawish suggested that technological solutions could minimize misdiagnosis, streamline the workup process, educate patients and families, and mitigate risks. However, implementing these solutions will require time and effort. For more details, refer to his op-ed. (Read more Alzheimer’s disease stories.)

