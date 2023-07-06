Machine Gun Kelly’s Unusual Concert Moment: Agrees to Punch Fan in the Face

Machine Gun Kelly surprised a fan at his Belgium concert by fulfilling their unusual request for a punch in the face. During his performance at the Rock Werchter festival, the rapper noticed a fan holding a sign that read, “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face.” Kelly shared a video of the incident on his social media platforms, expressing his confusion about the fan’s request. He playfully contemplated whether to fulfill their wish and eventually decided to go through with it. The video then cuts to Kelly performing his hit song “my ex’s best friend.” He approaches the fan in the front row, examines the sign, and then punches him in a lighthearted manner. The fan reacts with delight, giving Kelly a thumbs up. The rapper shared the entire incident on Instagram, captioning it with “making dreams come true,” along with a thumbs up emoji. The responses from fans varied, with some expressing concern about possible lawsuits. Nonetheless, the fan who was punched thanked Kelly on Instagram for making his dream come true, clarifying that it was not a strange fetish but rather a genuine admiration for the artist. While this incident reverses the trend of performers being victims of fan violence, it’s important to note that other artists, such as Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink, have experienced unexpected and potentially harmful encounters with fans during their concerts.

