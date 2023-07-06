LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne establishes NIL fund in support of women athletes

Gymnast Olivia Dunne has established an NIL fund to support female athletes at LSU in securing lucrative deals. (File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI)

July 6 (UPI) — Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast and one of the highest-earning college athletes, has joined forces with the Bayou Traditions collective to create a fund aimed at supporting female athletes at the university, according to her announcement on Thursday. The Livvy Fund, which accepts yearly, monthly, and one-time donations, will provide exclusive industry tips and connections from Dunne’s well-established network, as stated on the Bayou Traditions website.

At the age of 20, Dunne earns an estimated $3.5 million from name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, making her one of the top earners in college athletics, according to on3.com’s NIL valuations. With a combined following of nearly 12 million across her Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts, this All-American gymnast has built a strong presence on social media.

“As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine,” said Dunne in a news release.

“I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU’s female student-athletes while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports.”

Dunne, who was introduced in April as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, expressed her hope that the Livvy Fund is just the beginning of many initiatives to support female athletes, as she told Sports Illustrated.

“I really hope to get as many women student-athletes on board as I can,” Dunne said. “I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal.”

Last week, Dunne revealed in an interview with the Full Send Podcast that she earned over $500,000 from one of her NIL deals.

The Bayou Tradition collective also provides membership options for fans, with annual amounts ranging from $100 to $50,000. According to the Internal Revenue Service, collectives generate and pool revenue raised through contributions from various sources, including boosters, businesses, and fans.

Collectives operate independently of schools and are usually founded by alumni or supporters of athletic programs.

The NCAA’s NIL policy, which came into effect in 2021, has paved the way for athletes to generate revenue while competing at the collegiate level.

Other top earners in college sports include incoming USC freshman Bronny James, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, and LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese.

Opendorse, an NIL platform, estimates that 60% of NIL compensation has gone to college football players, while women’s gymnastics only accounted for 0.7% through May 2023.

Men’s basketball players received 19.2% of NIL compensation, compared to 9.2% for women’s basketball players. Most athletes earned their money through social media advertisements.