Looming UAW Strike Puts ‘Union Joe’ Biden in a Challenging Spot: What Does this Mean for America?





WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden finds himself in a difficult position as the United Auto Workers (UAW) prepare to strike, balancing his “Union Joe” persona with his ambitious climate goals. The UAW, which represents 146,000 workers at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis NV’s North America branch, is threatening to strike if their demands are not met by September 14, when their contract expires. The union is demanding a 46% pay increase, a 32-hour workweek with 40 hours of pay, and the restoration of a traditional pension system. The negotiations have hit a roadblock, with General Motors’ proposal of the largest four-year wage increase in decades being deemed “insulting” by the UAW’s president. The union’s demands are partially in response to Biden’s electric vehicle policies, which they believe will lead to job losses. Proposed Environmental Protection Agency standards for 2027-2032 aim for 67% of new vehicles to be electric, resulting in a 56% reduction in emissions.

Biden often refers to himself as “the most pro-union president in American history” and has played a role in resolving several union disputes. Recently, he celebrated the signing of a new contract between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association, an achievement facilitated by his administration. The UAW is the only major union yet to endorse Biden for re-election, despite historically supporting Democrats and endorsing Biden in 2020. In an interview with CNBC’s “Last Call,” UAW President Shawn Fain stated that endorsements must be earned and emphasized the importance of actions. However, a strike would greatly impact states crucial for a Biden re-election, such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. Biden sparked frustration among UAW members when he dismissed the possibility of a strike during a Labor Day event, stating, “I don’t think it’s going to happen.” Fain expressed his shock at Biden’s comments. When asked about Biden’s remarks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained that he is an optimistic person and believes in the UAW’s role in the future of electric vehicles and union jobs in America. In the same interview, Fain dismissed any hopes of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump due to his stance on union dues and his previous comments that could harm auto workers.



