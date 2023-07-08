Live Music: Concerts Bolster Artist Earnings Amidst Looming AI Threat

Every morning, you’ll receive a comprehensive email digest called myFT Daily Digest that covers the latest news in the Travel & leisure industry.

The live music industry faced a nearly empty landscape due to Covid-19, but artists like Taylor Swift are revitalizing it. In response to high demand, Taylor Swift has added 14 additional European tour dates. Artists like Beyoncé have also followed suit.

Live Nation, the owner of Ticketmaster, is expecting record-breaking sales this year, surpassing pre-Covid levels. According to Statista Market Insights, online ticket sales for concerts, festivals, and opera shows are projected to reach nearly $34 billion globally.

However, surge pricing, which adjusts ticket prices based on demand, has raised concerns among customers. Some have been quoted exorbitant prices, amounting to thousands of dollars, to see their favorite artists.

Despite these concerns, Live Nation’s shares have risen by 29% year-to-date. This renaissance in live music will significantly boost artists’ income amidst other challenges.

The rise of AI-generated fake tracks poses a threat to artists’ brands and income, infiltrating streaming sites. However, fans can still distinguish the authenticity of artists’ performances in person.

According to Goldman Sachs, up to 95% of major artists’ annual income comes from touring. The pandemic had a severe impact on musicians’ earnings.

While streaming has contributed to the revival of the music industry, it is record labels and streaming platforms that benefit the most. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority reveals that artists can earn around £12,000 from 12 million streams, which amounts to less than 1p per stream. Only 1% of artists achieve that level of popularity.

A potential recession in Europe and other regions could dampen the volume, but as long as live events remain profitable, musicians will continue to depend on concert tours for their livelihood.