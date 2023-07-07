Live Coverage of Wimbledon 2023: Murray vs. Tsitsipas, Norrie Takes the Court, Alcaraz Shows Progress

Key events:

– In the crowd, a couple holds up Union Jack bunting during a tense service game for Tsitsipas.

– Murray picks up some tight line calls and gets frustrated.

– Murray wins a game and is tied 4-4 with Tsitsipas.

– Broady is tied 4-4 with Shapovalov.

– Norrie is trailing 4-2 to Eubanks.

– The matches continue in near 30C heat.

– The rallies are getting longer and more intriguing, which benefits Murray.

– Murray holds his serve convincingly and it’s 3-3.

– Tsitsipas saves a break point and holds his serve, causing Murray to berate himself.

– Broady breaks back and it’s three all.

– Tsurenko and Bogan are tied 11-11 in a third-set tie-breaker.

– Murray wins a game and it’s 2-2 in the fourth set.

– Norrie wins the second set and it’s 1-1.

– Wins for Azarenka and Sinner.

– Eubanks holds serve and Norrie serves to stay in the second set.

– Murray enters Centre Court to cheers from the crowd on the 10th anniversary of his first Wimbledon title.

– Norrie breaks Eubanks’ serve and it’s 3-0 in the second set.

– Alcaraz beats Muller in straight sets.

– Zverev advances in four sets.

– Norrie loses the first set to Eubanks.

– Norrie holds serve and it’s 4-3 in the first set.

– Norrie and Eubanks are tied 2-2 in the first set.

– Alcaraz has a break of serve in the third set.

In the crowd, a couple proudly waves Union Jack bunting as they witness a tense service game for Tsitsipas. Murray becomes frustrated by some tight line calls, leading to animated gestures, but the game goes to deuce.

The scorching heat is confirmed by Dominic, who experienced it during a short walk to the post box. We continue to follow Murray, who is visibly berating himself for losing the last game. He now holds a 30-0 lead in his serve, which extends to 40 love as Tsitsipas makes a long shot. Murray wins the game as Tsitsipas slips near the baseline while trying to keep up with Murray’s shots. The score is now 4-4.

On another court, Broady and Shapovalov are tied at 4-4, while Norrie is trailing 4-2 against Eubanks in the third set. The matches continue in the sweltering 30C heat.

After an intense rally, Murray proves his resilience and skill at the net, securing a convincing hold of the set. The score is now 3-3. Although Murray comes close to breaking Tsitsipas’ serve, the Greek player saves the break point with a powerful serve followed by a successful volley. Murray becomes frustrated and expresses his discontent to his camp in the box. However, there is no need to panic yet.

Broady manages to break back and the score is level at three all. Meanwhile, Tsurenko and Bogan are locked in a tie-breaker at 11-11 in the third set, competing for a spot in the women’s fourth round.

Murray wins another game, leveling the score at 2-2 in the fourth set. Meanwhile, Norrie manages to win the second set, equalizing the match at one set each. Notably, Azarenka and Sinner both secure wins in straight sets.

Eubanks holds his serve, forcing Norrie to serve for the second set. The attention then shifts to Murray’s match as he enters Centre Court on the 10th anniversary of his first Wimbledon title, receiving a warm welcome from the crowd. Several other matches are also underway, with Davidovich Fokina, Azarenka, and Bublik all recording victory or leading in their respective matches. And with Broady about to start his match against Shapovalov, three British men will be in action simultaneously.

Norrie manages to break Eubanks’ serve, giving himself a much-needed boost. The score is now 3-0 in favor of Norrie in the second set. Alcaraz secures a break of serve in the third set, putting him in a favorable position to advance.

Murray victoriously wins a game, leveling the score at 1-1 in the fourth set. The atmosphere on Centre Court is reminiscent of the classic Wimbledon ambiance that fans love. Federer acknowledges the potential of young player Carlos Alcaraz but emphasizes the importance of not putting too much pressure on him.

Norrie shows signs of struggle as he loses the first set to Eubanks. The American player serves for the set after breaking Norrie’s serve to love. However, Norrie manages to hold his serve and stay in the set, demonstrating his determination.

But ultimately, Eubanks wins the set 6-3, leaving Norrie feeling dejected. The match is handed back to Dominic Booth for the next hour of coverage. Eubanks holds his serve and leads 4-3 in the first set. Norrie manages to hold his serve, but Eubanks continues to display his powerful serve. The score is tied at 2-2 in the first set.

Alcaraz finishes his match against Muller in straight sets. Zverev also secures a victory in four sets. Norrie finds himself in a tough spot, but other seeded players in the men’s draw are performing well so far.

Reference