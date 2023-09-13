Live and Learn: Unveiling the Secret to a Successful Mid-Life Career Change

Not too long ago, many people would have stuck with the same job for their entire career. However, with increasing life expectancy and changing social norms, more and more individuals are choosing to switch careers in middle age. In this episode, recorded at London’s Kenwood House during the FT Weekend Festival, Isabel Berwick interviews three experts to explore the surprising benefits of changing careers and offer advice on how to navigate this transition successfully.

Isabel is joined by Jan Hall, founding partner of No 4, a leadership consultancy, and co-author of a book that delves into career change for senior leaders. Also present is Ana Baillie, a former lawyer in financial and professional services who is now studying to become a midwife. Finally, FT contributing editor and columnist Camilla Cavendish joins the discussion. Cavendish is the author of ‘Extra Time: 10 Lessons for an Ageing World.’

