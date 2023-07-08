Life in Prison Given to Man who Pleads No Contest to the Murder of Prominent Hairdresser

A man has pleaded no contest to murder and conspiracy charges in connection with the 2017 stabbing death of a prominent hairdresser in Woodland Hills. Robert Louis Baker, who was indicted alongside his alleged lover Monica Sementilli, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Baker admitted to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as the special circumstance allegations of murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait.

Robert Louis Baker, now 61, and Monica Sementilli, now 51, were indicted in August 2017 for the killing of Sementilli’s husband, Fabio Sementilli. Following Baker’s plea and sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman expressed satisfaction, stating, “He got exactly what he deserved, and we’re only half done.”

While one of Monica Sementilli’s attorneys expressed confidence in Baker’s plea and truthful testimony clearing Monica’s name, Baker’s attorney mentioned uncertainty about his client’s testimony in Monica Sementilli’s trial. Defense lawyer Michael Simmrin stated, “My client exercised his constitutional right, and I support his right to do that.”

Fabio Sementilli’s family members addressed the court, expressing their devastation over his death. Gessica and Isabella, the couple’s daughters, pledged their support for their mother through the ongoing trial. Loretta Picillo, one of the victim’s sisters, confronted Baker and Monica Sementilli, accusing them of ruining their lives. She expressed her refusal to forgive the defendant, while Mirella Sementilli, another sister, spoke of the trauma of informing their sick mother about her son’s murder.

According to Luigi Sementelli, Fabio Sementilli’s son from a previous marriage, the family has suffered immensely due to the brutality of the murder committed by two individuals. Fabio Sementilli was a well-established hairdresser who held a significant position at Wella. The prosecution alleges that Baker and Monica conspired to kill Fabio for his life insurance proceeds.

The indictment reveals that the two communicated through cell phones and encrypted applications, discussing their plan to kill Fabio. Baker allegedly sought assistance from an unidentified co-conspirator. Monica provided Baker with information on how to access their home video surveillance system, ensuring her alibi by going shopping at the time of the murder. Baker and the co-conspirator attacked Fabio from behind on the back patio. Baker injured himself during the attack but proceeded to clean the victim’s blood and stage a robbery in the master bedroom.

Monica Sementilli waited for her youngest daughter to discover her father’s body before returning home and calling a detective to inquire about the life insurance policy proceeds. Fabio was pronounced dead at the scene, with stab wounds in his neck and upper body. The couple’s Porsche 911 Carrera was reported missing.

Following their June 2017 arrest, Baker and Monica Sementilli were charged with murder, with an added conspiracy charge. The subsequent indictment solidified the charges against them. Monica Sementilli also faces the possibility of a life prison term if convicted.