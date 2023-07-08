‘Life as Ireland’s backup goalkeeper: Dispelling Non-Sports People’s Assumptions of Rivalry’

As the understudy, your role as a backup goalkeeper requires just as much dedication to training, mental preparation, and self-care as the number one keeper. However, there is one key difference – you know you won’t get to play. Some may assume that backup goalkeepers hope for the first-choice keeper to make mistakes, get injured, or go through a poor run of form in order to get game time. But for Grace Moloney, Ireland’s second choice goalkeeper behind Courtney Brosnan of Everton, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“People often wonder how we can be so close when we compete for the same spot,” Moloney explained to the Irish Independent. “But you have to understand that it’s not about who plays, it’s about what the team needs.” She emphasized that the goalkeepers support and root for each other, contrary to the assumption that they might hate each other. “Don’t get me wrong, I would love to play, but being part of the squad is a huge honor,” she said.

Moloney went on to describe the strong bond among the goalkeepers, referring to it as the ‘Goalkeeper’s Union’. She and Courtney text each other in the mornings, asking if they are ready for a walk and a coffee. They are best friends. Megan Walsh and Sophie Whitehouse have also joined the group, and Moloney speaks highly of them. “We have such a tight group,” she added.

Born in Slough, Moloney qualifies to play for Ireland through her paternal grandparents, who come from Tipperary and Cavan. She earned her first call-up to the senior team in 2010 but had to wait six more years to win her first cap. In December 2020, she got her first competitive start against Germany in a Euro 2022 qualifier. She witnessed Brosnan’s remarkable performances in goal, which ultimately led to Ireland’s historic World Cup qualification last October.

Moloney praised Brosnan’s abilities, especially her skills in claiming crosses and high balls. She believes that this area of women’s goalkeeping is lagging behind the men’s game, but Brosnan stands out as one of the best. Moloney emphasized the importance of training, which focuses on quick feet, shots, and getting hands in, as well as staying focused even when you may not touch the ball for the entire game.

The excitement of being selected for the World Cup squad was overwhelming for Moloney. She immediately FaceTimed her girlfriend, mom, and dad simultaneously to share the news. However, she also felt empathy and commiseration for the players who didn’t make the cut. It was a bittersweet moment as Moloney considered the journey they had all been on together.

Megan Walsh, who also switched her allegiance from England to Ireland, shared Moloney’s feelings. She described the moment of being told she made the squad as surreal but also somber for those who didn’t make it. The initial tension in the group leading up to the squad announcement has now shifted to a feeling of relaxation and determination to kick on and focus on the upcoming World Cup in Australia.

In conclusion, being a backup goalkeeper requires dedication, support for teammates, and the ability to stay focused even when not playing. Grace Moloney and Courtney Brosnan have formed a strong bond as part of the ‘Goalkeeper’s Union’, and they push each other to be their best. Moloney is honored to be part of the squad and recognizes the importance of team needs over personal desires. Both Moloney and Megan Walsh are excited to represent Ireland in the World Cup and are ready to give their all on the world stage.

