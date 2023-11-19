Letchworth pensioner falls victim to £63K police scam

An elderly individual in their 90s fell victim to a £63,000 scam after receiving a call from a fake detective.

Reports from Hertfordshire Police indicate that residents in the county were swindled out of over £100,000 by scammers posing as police officers during the month of November.

The majority of those targeted were over 70 years old and resided in Letchworth, Hemel Hempstead, Royston, and Berkhamsted.

The most significant loss occurred in Letchworth, where the victim was contacted by someone claiming to be from Hammersmith Police.

Hertfordshire Police revealed that the scams all involved individuals pretending to investigate “fraudulent activity” on the victim’s bank account, leading the victims to withdraw cash and send it by courier or provide bank details.

The scammers utilized “a variety of stories” to deceive their victims, even instructing them to call 999 to confirm their identity.

‘Devastating’

Elaine Crate, the senior beacon fraud hub manager, emphasized that genuine police officers or bank staff would never ask for bank details or request cash to be handed over.

“You should never give your bank details to anyone,” Crate advised. “This is one of the most common scams and the fraudsters tend to target older residents. If you have elderly or vulnerable friends or relatives, speak to them about this scam so they aren’t fooled.”

Police also stated that the impact on the victims was “devastating” and encouraged individuals to visit their “protect your money” website for advice on avoiding scams.

