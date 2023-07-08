Legal expert suggests estranged wife’s exaggerated claims led to Kevin Costner’s victory at divorce court

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, may encounter difficulties in their divorce case following Costner’s recent courtroom triumph. A judge has ordered Baumgartner to vacate their Santa Barbara-area estate by the end of the month against her desire to stay until August. Additionally, portions of the premarital agreement have been sealed by Judge Thomas Anderle.

Throughout their 18-year marriage, Kevin and Christine have had three children. Christine is seeking $248,000 per month in support, along with Costner covering their children’s private school tuition, healthcare expenses, and extracurricular activities.

As part of their pre-marital agreement, Kevin claimed to have deposited $1 million into Christine’s account. The agreement also said that she would receive $200,000 upon marriage and another $200,000 after their first anniversary. Costner stated that this sum has now grown to $1,450,000, which she can utilize as she sees fit, including finding alternative housing.

Celebrity lawyer Christopher C. Melcher has stated that while Kevin can continue fighting the legal battle, Christine only has one chance to win as she claims to have no financial resources or income.

Kevin has proposed paying approximately $52,000 per month. This request was made after a forensic accountant’s report revealed Costner’s gross cash flow for the 2022 calendar year to be $24,518,887.

Melcher emphasizes that Kevin can afford to lose $1 million in this fight, or even pay the support if he loses it. On the other hand, Christine’s magnitude of risk is higher as she doesn’t make the same level of money or possess similar assets.

Sophie Jacobi-Parisi, a partner in the Matrimonial & Family Law Practice at Blank Rome, believes that it is best for estranged couples to resolve their differences privately, especially when their split is under public scrutiny.

Christine argues that Kevin’s claim of doing everything he can to make the divorce seamless for their children is disingenuous, given that he tried to evict them from their home. She also finds his offer to pay child support of $51,940 per month inadequate.

Costner denies the allegation of kicking their children out and states that they will be in the home during his custody time. Both Costner and Baumgartner have filed for joint custody of their three children.

Throughout the proceedings, Baumgartner has claimed that Kevin charged over $100,000 in attorney and accounting fees on his credit card without authorization. As a result, Kevin canceled her companion card and set a monthly cap of $15,000 for emergencies relating to their children.

Due to the vast difference in resources, Christine is also requesting that Kevin advance an additional $350,000 in attorney’s fees and $150,000 in forensic costs.

Baumgartner promptly responded to the courts stating that she did not accept the funds Kevin attempted to transfer and requested their return. She believes that the deposited funds belong to Kevin, and there is no reasonable explanation for his insistence that they be used for fees.

In conclusion, the divorce battle between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner continues with financial disputes and complexities.

