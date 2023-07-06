Lawsuit Filed Against Donda Academy After Rapper’s Preference for Open Skylight Over Glass

A former staff member claims that at Kanye West’s Donda Academy, a skylight was intentionally left open because the rapper didn’t like glass.

This staff member has filed a lawsuit against Donda Academy, alleging multiple health and safety violations.

In recent months, West’s private Christian school has faced significant controversy.

A former vice principal has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West’s Donda Academy, alleging that rainwater entered a classroom through an open skylight due to the rapper’s aversion to glass.

The lawsuit, filed by Isaiah Meadows, who worked at the California school in various roles for nearly two years, accuses the school of numerous health and safety violations.

“The main classroom had an open skylight without glass, allowing rain to directly enter, resulting in water soaking the floor and causing a moldy smell for several days,” claims Meadows’ lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the reason for the lack of glass in the skylight is West’s personal dislike of glass.

In addition to the skylight issue, Meadows’ lawsuit highlights other concerns, including exposed wires that led to a fire in the student eating area and a consistently overflowing septic tank causing a foul odor.

In 2020, West established the private school, initially named Yeezy Christian Academy, and later rebranded it as Donda Academy in 2022.

Meadows’ lawsuit is the third legal action taken by former staff members against West’s controversial school. Previous lawsuits claimed that students were not allowed to use the second floor due to West’s fear of stairs, and they were also prohibited from wearing Adidas or Nike clothing.

Another complaint from a teacher alleged that the school lacked any actual books.

Insider has reached out to West’s lawyer for comment, but there has been no immediate response. A representative for Meadows has stated that they are currently unable to provide a comment.