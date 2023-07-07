Last year, a record-breaking £3.3bn in underpayments were made to UK benefits claimants

Official figures have revealed that benefit claimants in the UK were underpaid by £3.3bn last year, marking the highest level of underpayment on record. This means that thousands of people may be eligible for payouts. Additionally, it has been revealed that as many as 330,000 individuals, some of whom have passed away, may have missed out on approximately £1.5bn in state pension entitlement. This disclosure has raised concerns of a new scandal. Steve Webb, the former pensions minister, commented on the scale of these errors, emphasizing their enormity.

The Department for Work and Pensions’ annual report for 2022-23 also highlighted that the national insurance records of 10 million people claiming universal credit have not been properly updated. As a result, the National Audit Office has once again qualified the DWP’s accounts, indicating that money has not been spent as intended. This marks the 35th consecutive year that the DWP’s accounts have been qualified due to substantial fraud and error.

One key finding from the report is that the estimated amount of benefits underpaid by the DWP increased to 1.4% of the total (£3.3bn) in 2022-23, surpassing the previous year’s figure of 1.2% (£2.6bn). These figures encompass various benefits, including universal credit and pension credit. Notably, the personal independence payment, which aids individuals with long-term disabilities or poor health in covering additional living costs, experiences the highest underpayment rate. However, the DWP attributes most of the increase to claimant errors, such as failing to inform the department when their medical conditions worsen.

The DWP acknowledges the seriousness of underpayments and strives to ensure that individuals receive the correct level of payment. The department reminds claimants of their duty to accurately report their circumstances. The issue of underpayments with state pensions has persisted, and in March of this year, it was revealed that 46,000 affected pensioners had been repaid a total of £300m.

The annual report published on Thursday sheds light on a new group of individuals who were underpaid: parents entitled to child benefit over two decades ago. This issue primarily affects individuals who received child benefit prior to 2000, and whose national insurance records were not updated to reflect their entitlement to “home responsibilities protection.” The DWP estimates that approximately 210,000 people, mostly women, fall into this category and have received inadequate payments. The total amount of state pension missed out on is estimated to be around £1.3bn, although these figures are uncertain and could vary. The department provides a range of between 120,000 and 330,000 for the number of affected individuals, and between £310m and £1.5bn for the amount that needs to be repaid. On average, the underpayment is believed to be about £2,000, but some individuals may have missed out on as much as £33,300.

The DWP and HMRC are collaborating to identify and correct the records of those affected to ensure they receive the correct amount of state pension. Later this year, HMRC will undertake an initiative to locate as many affected individuals as possible. The DWP and HMRC are committed to promptly rectifying the national insurance records and updating state pension entitlement.

In response to these new revelations of underpayment, former minister Steve Webb, who is now a partner at actuarial business LCP, highlighted the significant scale of these errors and urged for urgent corrective action. Tom Selby, the head of retirement policy at investment platform AJ Bell, described this as another state pensions underpayment scandal. He emphasized that given the reliance of many individuals solely on their state pension for retirement income, it is unforgivable to discover even more cases of inadequate payment, especially during a period of rising living costs.

