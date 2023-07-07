Las Vegas Illuminated by the World’s Largest Video Screen at MSG

MSG’s new immersive concert venue in Las Vegas, called Sphere, made a grand entrance on Independence Day with a mesmerizing video display that transformed the city’s skyline. The venue’s enormous 580,000-square-foot LED exterior screen, the largest in the world, captivated audiences with patriotic animations and crystal clear underwater scenes. In addition to its visual spectacle, Sphere showcased the lunar surface on its outer Exosphere, continuing its tradition of pushing boundaries. As the first project for MSG outside of New York, Sphere is set to become a 20,000-capacity venue with an original budget of $1.2 billion.

According to Guy Barnett, Sphere’s SVP brand strategy and creative development, the Exosphere is more than just a screen or billboard – it is living architecture that offers boundless possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to connect with audiences in new and impactful ways. Comprised of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, each with 48 light emitting diodes, the Exosphere displays over 256 million colors, creating an iconic landmark in the Las Vegas skyline.

With its forthcoming U2 concert scheduled for September 29, Sphere aims to create extraordinary experiences that push the boundaries of imagination. Leading up to the grand opening, the venue plans to produce more light displays for the public to enjoy, including the immersive “Postcard From Earth” experience and live Formula 1 race viewings on the Exosphere. As Sin City welcomes approximately 40 million visitors annually, Sphere promises to be a must-see attraction.

Commenting on the potential of the Exosphere, David Hopkinson, president and COO of MSG Sports, said, “The extraordinary experiences we can create are only limited by imagination, and we’re thrilled to finally share with the world the spectacular potential of the Exosphere.” With regular light shows planned throughout the summer, MSG’s Sphere is poised to become a global icon and a playground for brand storytelling on its 360-degree canvas.

