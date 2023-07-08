Lady Amelia Windsor exudes effortless cool as she graces restaurant launch in London

Girl about town! Lady Amelia Windsor exudes effortless style as she graces the launch of a new restaurant in London’s trendy Soho district. The granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, Lady Amelia looked stunning in her summery ensemble, featuring a floral dress and denim. The intricate floral details on her dress perfectly complemented her sun-kissed complexion. She effortlessly blended in with the glamorous crowd at the launch of Manzi’s Soho in partnership with Choose Love, alongside notable guests such as Jameela Jamil and Billie Piper.

Lady Amelia added a touch of nostalgia to her outfit with a denim jacket adorned with a ‘Mickey’ sticker, as well as a collection of chic fake pearl bracelets. Her dress, with its naive art patterns in pastel blue, green, and pink, exuded a playful yet classy vibe. Completing the look with white, pink, and blue sneakers, hoop earrings, and a delicate gold necklace, Lady Amelia ensured every detail was on point. Her wavy bob hairstyle was elegantly framed by tortoiseshell sunglasses, while her makeup was kept natural with a light foundation, subtle blush, and a touch of eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow. A nude lip added the final touch of sophistication.

In addition to attending the restaurant launch, Lady Amelia also made an appearance at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards ‘Sharing The Table’ dinner at the Treehouse Hotel. For this occasion, she opted for a pink floral summer dress paired with eco-friendly trainers from French brand ‘No Name’. Her commitment to sustainability was evident in her choice of fashion.

Known as a distant cousin of the royal family, Lady Amelia effortlessly showcased her innate fashion sense, wearing an array of bracelets and rings and carrying a vibrant pink handbag. Her natural beauty was accentuated with a deep pink lipstick and subtle eyeliner, and her flowing blonde locks added a touch of elegance.

Lady Amelia Windsor is not only recognized for her impeccable style but also her advocacy for sustainability. She has been involved in various initiatives promoting eco-friendly fashion, including modeling underwear made from seaweed and woodpulp. As the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, she holds the 43rd position in the line of succession to the throne. Signed to Storm models, alongside icons like Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne, Lady Amelia has also worked with renowned brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and collaborated with Penelope Chilvers on her own accessories range.

Whether she is attending high-profile events or championing important causes, Lady Amelia Windsor continues to establish herself as a true fashion icon and a force for positive change.

