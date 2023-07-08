Lack of Progress in American Efforts to Address the Leading Cause of Child Deaths: Drowning.

Yadira Salcedo, a California mother of two, is determined to break the cycle of her own family’s lack of swimming skills. After nearly drowning in her childhood, Salcedo is ensuring that her children, Ezra and Ian, never have to face such a terrifying experience. Fortunately, her family has qualified for Red Cross scholarships to a program that teaches swimming to children who may not have had the opportunity otherwise.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 4, and the numbers are expected to rise this month, as they do every July. Tragically, children often drown silently, just a few feet away from their parents. Despite calls from international organizations like the United Nations, the United States lacks a federal plan to address this crisis. The country’s progress in reducing drowning deaths has stalled, and disparities among different racial groups have even worsened.

Dr. Sadiqa A.I. Kendi, a pediatric emergency medicine expert, explains that there is a strong correlation between a parent’s ability to swim and their child’s swimming skills. This cycle of inequity and injury has deep roots in history and culture, making it challenging to change the narrative surrounding water safety.

Research on drowning prevention is limited, and intervention strategies are not well understood. Factors such as budget constraints, a shortage of lifeguards, and distractions on pool decks due to technology all contribute to the difficulty of closing the gap in drowning rates. Climate change also poses a threat, with rising temperatures leading to more drownings.

Though there has been an overall decrease in drowning deaths since 1990, 2020 saw a 16.8 percent increase, with over 4,000 deaths annually in the United States. Shockingly, about a quarter of these deaths are children. Black children are 2.6 times more likely to drown in swimming pools than their white counterparts, while Asian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic, and Native American children also face disparities in drowning rates.

Socioeconomic factors also play a role, with children in multifamily homes and apartment complexes at a higher risk of drowning. Negative experiences around water, such as racial segregation in public spaces, have affected communities of color, leading to a lack of access to swimming facilities and education programs.

Other developed countries have recognized the importance of addressing childhood drownings and have implemented plans to tackle the issue. The United States, however, lags behind. Experts and organizations urge Congress to take action through legislation, such as adding swimming education to school curriculums and mandating safety measures like four-sided pool fences.

The U.S. National Water Safety Action Plan, released by nonprofit organizations, is a crucial step toward addressing this crisis. It provides recommendations for research, funding, surveillance, and parental education. However, local governments are also taking initiative, implementing interventions such as free swim lessons for low-income children and investing in aquatics programs.

In Santa Ana, a city known for its racial and economic health disparities, efforts are being made to improve access to swimming lessons. The Parks and Recreation Department has hired aquatics staff and provided scholarships to families like Yadira Salcedo’s, making swim lessons more affordable. Despite initial hesitations, Salcedo’s children are now embracing their swimming lessons and learning essential water safety skills.

Swimming is a life-saving skill, and it’s crucial that the United States addresses the issue of childhood drownings. Through legislation, community initiatives, and improved access to swimming education, we can make significant progress in preventing these tragic deaths.

