Kirk Cameron pledges to ensure accountability for ‘religious bias’ from American Library Association

In a bold move, actor and writer Kirk Cameron has partnered with First Liberty Institute, a non-profit Christian legal organization, to address what he believes is discrimination by the American Library Association (ALA). The ALA recently issued advisories to libraries nationwide, suggesting ways to “block” Cameron’s upcoming story event. Cameron accuses the ALA of teaching libraries to break the law and conspiring against families who want to visit their local libraries.

Cameron expressed his disappointment, stating that while he aims to encourage American families to visit public libraries and read wholesome books to their children, the ALA is criticizing him and preventing families from accessing their community reading rooms. He questions the ALA’s commitment to diversity of thought and equal opportunity for all.

Cameron and First Liberty have launched an investigation with the federal government, aiming to hold the ALA accountable for religious discrimination and violating the Constitution and their own rules. Cameron promises that accountability will be ensured.

The upcoming “See You at the Library” book event on August 5, 2023, is Cameron and his publisher’s effort to promote faith and family values. They encourage Americans to come to their local libraries and organize book readings or story time events for friends, families, and neighbors.

Typically, community members can reserve rooms at local libraries for events. However, Cameron claims that the ALA used taxpayer funds to train librarians to discriminate against God-loving families and sabotage events like “See You at the Library”. He emphasizes that libraries should be safe spaces for people of all backgrounds to explore various topics, including faith.

When contacted for a response, the American Library Association cited its annual conference and requested a delay in providing comment. Cameron and Brave Books referred to a recent video speech by ALA leadership at a virtual conference for libraries, discussing ways to prevent “Brave Books story hours” from happening across the country.

First Liberty Institute has written to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, requesting an investigation into the ALA’s potential violations of religious liberty and nondiscrimination laws as a federal grant recipient. They emphasize their partnership with local communities to read and discuss faith-based children’s books.

In conclusion, Kirk Cameron and First Liberty Institute are determined to fight against what they deem as religious discrimination by the American Library Association. They aim to promote faith and family values through events at local libraries across America. Accountability is their top priority in this matter.

