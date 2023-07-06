Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Bob Marley in highly-anticipated 2024 biopic: One Love trailer released

Paramount Pictures unveiled the official trailer for the highly-anticipated film, “The Bob Marley: One Love,” on Thursday. Scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, the movie stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary singer and Lashana Lynch as Marley’s wife, Rita. Produced in collaboration with the Marley family, the film celebrates the life and music of Bob Marley, an iconic figure known for his message of love and unity. It tells the story of Marley’s journey from his early days in Jamaica to his rise as a global superstar and political activist. The three-minute teaser showcases the aftermath of an assassination attempt on Marley’s life, which challenges his message of peace and love. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers, and Terence Winter, the movie also highlights Marley’s personal life, including his time with his family and passion for soccer. The cast, which includes James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall, delivers an authentic representation of Marley’s legacy. The preview concludes with one of Marley’s iconic messages: “One love, one heart, one destiny.” Ziggy Marley, Bob’s eldest son, expressed his excitement for the upcoming biopic on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of understanding the man behind the music. Filmed in England and Jamaica, the movie captures the essence of Marley’s life, with Jamaican actors adding authenticity to the production. Ziggy hopes that the film will not only entertain but also inspire both longtime fans and the younger generation. The biopic was shot at real locations where Bob Marley once walked, played football, and sang, further adding to its authenticity. The Marley family and Paramount Studios are proud of the film, seeing it as a continuation of Bob’s message and growth. The movie aims to deepen people’s connection to Marley and honor his legacy in the best possible way.

