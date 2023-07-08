Kentucky Man Mistakenly Believed $200,000 Lottery Prize Resulted from Machine Glitch

A Kentucky man was in for a surprise when a lottery scanning machine informed him that he had won a $200,000 jackpot. (Photo: John Angelillo/UPI)

July 7 (UPI) —A man from Kentucky had a remarkable experience with a lottery ticket scanning machine, as he discovered that he had won $200,000. The lucky winner admitted to initially suspecting a glitch in the lottery ticket scanning machine before realizing his unexpected fortune. The man revealed that he had purchased his ticket, which was a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225, from the Best Stop Food Mart on Blue Lick Road in Fairdale. When he returned to scan the ticket, he was taken aback by the announcement of his $200,000 win.

The bewildered winner shared his immediate reaction, stating, “I was scanning my tickets and saw that pop-up. I thought maybe something was wrong with the machine. I checked it two or three times to make sure, and I gave it to the teller and let her check it on the machine.”

Upon receiving the life-changing news, the man was overcome with shock. He recalled, “My heart kind of stopped. I just couldn’t believe it.”

The winning ticket contained the numbers 1-11-19-29 and Cash Ball 22.

“The 22 is my son’s birthday, and I like the way the other numbers sound,” he shared.

As for his plans regarding the newfound wealth, the man chose to keep them private for the time being.

