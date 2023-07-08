Kanye West Faces Lawsuit by Ex-Employee Alleging ‘Serious’ Conditions at Donda Academy

A new lawsuit claims that students attending Ye’s private Christian school were subjected to unsafe conditions.

The former assistant principal alleges that children had lunch in rooms with exposed wiring and overflowing septic tanks nearby.

The lawsuit further states that staff faced retaliation for voicing concerns or attempting to improve the conditions.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



In the latest lawsuit against the artist formerly known as Kanye West, a former assistant principal at his private Christian school alleges that students were forced to attend classes in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. Additionally, staff members who raised concerns or tried to improve the conditions were retaliated against.

In the complaint filed by Isaiah Meadows, who worked at Ye’s secretive school from November 2020 to August 2022, his lawyers claim that the school was left in an incomplete and hazardous state. The complaint mentions windows without glass and faulty electrical wiring that once caused a fire near the area where students eat.

Furthermore, the students had to endure improperly maintained septic tanks on campus, which would overflow every other day and emit a foul odor.

“The situation at this school is absolutely egregious,” stated Ron Zambrano, attorney for Isaiah Meadows, in an email to Insider. “Other former employees, who never worked together, have also documented the same unlawful and retaliatory behavior by Mr. West and the school directors. They all experienced serious health, safety, and education violations and were wrongfully terminated. We intend to hold them accountable.”

Neither representatives for Meadows nor West’s lawyer have responded to Insider’s requests for comment at this time.

West’s private school, which previously made headlines for its high tuition fees of $15,000 per month, has faced controversies and multiple lawsuits in recent years.

Former staff members have alleged that Ye refused to hold classes on the second floor due to his fear of stairs. He also required students to eat sushi for lunch, while sitting on the floor and using their hands. Additionally, wearing Adidas or Nike brands on campus was prohibited.

In his recent filing, Meadows joins other former staff members who faced retaliation from West for raising concerns about teaching the Holocaust or not being provided with textbooks. They allege discrimination and wrongful termination.