Kaiwi Coast Scenic Area on Oahu Primed to Transform into State Park

Thank you for your support of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. We appreciate your loyalty. Please enjoy this complimentary article.

In the near future, Hawaii could see the establishment of a new state park covering approximately 340 acres of mostly natural coastal land in East Oahu.

Recently, Gov. Josh Green signed Senate Bill 1254 into law, which aims to improve the management and protection of the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline. The bill calls for the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to petition the agency’s board to designate the area as Kaiwi State Park, which would be managed by DLNR and preserved in its wild and natural state.

Although the final decision rests with the Board of Land and Natural Resources, Green anticipates that the designation will occur within a year.

“Conservation sometimes takes time, but it is finally happening today,” Green stated at the signing ceremony held at Makapuu Point lookout, which lies on the edge of the Kaiwi coastal area. “We have a responsibility to preserve this pristine coastline; it is truly spectacular. We must be good stewards of our resources and land for future generations.”

In acknowledging the collaborative effort involved in passing the bill, Green recognized the contributions of many individuals, including community activists, environmental groups, and government leaders who successfully prevented plans to develop the area into a resort.

State Sen. Chris Lee, the bill’s sponsor, emphasized the significance of this milestone and noted the long history of efforts to preserve the Kaiwi coast.

“Today is a momentous day,” Lee said. “The journey to pass Bill 1254 has spanned many years.”

Lee also mentioned that the 340 acres may be expanded to include adjacent land, such as county-owned shoreline property near Sandy Beach and 187 acres of land purchased by a community organization with assistance from a state land preservation fund.

Elizabeth Reilly, president of Livable Hawai‘i Kai Hui, which oversees the mauka land where a developer once planned vacation cabin rentals and a private club, expressed optimism about the added protections that would accompany the designation of the land as a state park.

The bill highlights the urgent need for increased efforts in addressing various issues associated with the coastal area. These include public safety, managing human impacts, preventing invasive species, and restoring the ecosystem. The Kaiwi State Park would encompass a secluded beach, swimming and fishing coves, tide pools, and the Makapuu Lighthouse trail, all of which have experienced an influx of visitors in recent years.

In addition to SB 1254, Gov. Green signed several other bills related to natural resources, including:

> SB 67, which prohibits commercial vendors from leaving beach equipment on certain beaches under DLNR jurisdiction if the equipment’s customer is not present.

> House Bill 1260, which allocates $125,000 to DLNR for the purchase of drones. These drones will aid in improving management and safety, especially in remote conservation areas that are difficult for conservation police officers to reach.

> SB 1391, which grants DLNR’s board the authority to place liens on properties in cases where landowners fail to comply with administrative enforcement actions related to land-use violations and public land encroachments.

> HB 819, which designates limu kala, or Sargassum echinocarpum, as the official state algae or seagrass, adding them to the list of official state plants and animals.

Reference