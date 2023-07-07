Justice Department Says Social Media Injunction Must be Clarified



The U.S. Department of Justice has requested a federal judge to stay his broad injunction, issued on July 4, which restricts the government’s interactions with social media companies on the basis of free-speech concerns. The department argues that the injunction is vague, confusing, and likely to be overturned on appeal. Lawyers led by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton wrote in a filing before U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty in Louisiana that the preliminary injunction issued on July 4 by the court is overly broad and lacks clarity. They argue that the court should have made it clear which behaviors are prohibited.

Judge Terry A. Doughty issued the 155-page opinion and seven-page injunction in response to a case brought by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri. The case accused federal agencies of violating the First Amendment by pressuring social media platforms to remove or limit content related to coronavirus vaccines and voting fraud.

In his ruling, Doughty concluded that the states are likely to succeed at trial and directed federal officials to stop notifying social media companies and researchers of problematic content. However, he included exceptions for issues such as crime alerts, national security threats, and attempts to suppress voters.

The government has requested a stay on the preliminary injunction, either until the planned appeal by the U.S. Department of Justice is ruled on by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, or for one week to allow for a faster emergency appeal.

The motion argues that certain parts of the injunction conflict with each other, particularly regarding the prohibition on officials speaking publicly about false social media posts, while also protecting officials’ right to free speech.

The motion also claims that the government would suffer irreparable harm if the injunction remains in effect, while the plaintiffs are referencing outdated conduct that is unlikely to occur again.

According to the Justice Department, the scope of the injunction and the breadth of entities and employees it covers will have a chilling effect on lawful government conduct related to law enforcement, national security, and public discussion.

It was reported by The Washington Post that the U.S. State Department canceled a meeting with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to discuss foreign influence campaigns. The cancellation was confirmed by the State Department on Thursday.