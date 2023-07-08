Junior doctors request to cease being referred to as ‘junior’ and express grievances

The British Medical Association has decided to discontinue the use of the term ‘junior doctor’ as its members believe it is demeaning towards trainee medics. The union argues that this phrase devalues their contributions to the NHS and suppresses their wages. The term is traditionally used to refer to doctors below the rank of consultant, including those with years of experience. The decision to abolish the term was made at the BMA’s annual conference in Liverpool. However, critics argue that the doctors should focus on improving their skills and earning more senior titles, rather than being overly-sensitive about their designation.

In tandem with this development, many junior doctors in England are preparing for a five-day strike to demand a pay rise of 35% above inflation. The BMA’s vote commits the union to discontinue the use of the term ‘junior doctor’ in all forms of communication and replace it with just ‘doctor’. The motion states that the term is demeaning and misleading for the general public, who may not fully understand that it applies to qualified professionals.

As a result of this decision, the BMA’s militant ‘junior doctors committee’ will likely be rebranded. Dr. Emma Runswick, the BMA’s deputy chair of council, emphasizes that there is nothing ‘junior’ about a junior doctor, regardless of their training or experience.

It is worth noting that ‘junior’ doctors undergo intense training and have years of experience working in hospitals. They perform operations, lead medical teams, and save lives. The use of this demeaning term perpetuates the undervaluation and diminishment of their work. The conference has made it clear that the medical profession will no longer tolerate titles that fail to reflect their expertise.

Opponents of this decision argue that it is important to differentiate between trainees and more senior doctors. They also suggest that the BMA should allocate its resources to more pressing matters rather than rebranding medical professionals. Professor Frank Furedi from the University of Kent believes that the doctors’ sensitivities regarding their title are exaggerated and that they should prioritize their medical skills and career progression over concerns about their designation.

The upcoming strike by junior doctors, scheduled for five days starting on July 13, will be the longest in the history of the NHS. During this strike, junior doctors will refrain from providing any care, including in A&E and cancer wards. Consultants will subsequently strike on July 20 and 21, but will offer urgent and emergency care, providing “Christmas Day cover”. These strikes come at a time when waiting lists in England have reached a record high of 7.4 million, with over 650,000 appointments and operations having been cancelled due to industrial action since December.

Reference