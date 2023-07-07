June expected to show slower rate of US hiring

We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest US employment news every morning.

The growth of jobs in the United States is expected to have slowed down in June, but this is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from resuming interest rate hikes later this month.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate the addition of 225,000 new non-farm jobs to the US economy last month, compared to the previous month’s impressive figure of 339,000, but still comfortably above the pre-pandemic average.

The unemployment rate is also predicted to remain near its lowest level in decades, dropping to 3.6% after a slight increase in May.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the official data at 8:30am Eastern Time on Friday.

Investors, economists, and central bank officials will closely scrutinize these numbers as employment and wage growth significantly impact inflation, particularly in the services sector. Observers will be looking for evidence that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are starting to affect the overall economy.

Although headline inflation has been trending downward, the labor market has shown resilience, with economists consistently underestimating the strength of payroll growth for the past 14 months.

Hourly wage growth is expected to decrease to 4.2% on an annual basis. While this would be its lowest level in two years, it is still significantly higher than the approximately 3.5% rate believed to be consistent with achieving the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.

In its previous policy meeting in June, the central bank kept interest rates unchanged to give officials more time to evaluate the impact of previous rate increases and the potential effects of recent banking sector turmoil.

However, policymakers have made it clear that their campaign of monetary tightening is not yet complete, with most officials predicting two more quarter-point rate hikes by the end of the year.

Futures markets are currently pricing in almost a 90% chance of a rate increase at the next Federal Reserve meeting in late July. According to economists at Citi, even a below-consensus figure of approximately 170,000 new jobs “is still easily strong enough for the Fed to raise rates in July.”

Additional private sector jobs data published on Thursday further support these expectations, pushing the yield on two-year Treasury notes to its highest level since 2007.

However, Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management, noted that “if officials were completely certain that another rate hike was necessary, they would have implemented it at the last meeting. There seems to be some doubt in their minds about what they’re observing.”

Matus added, “Any increase in the unemployment rate following last month’s figure might cause some officials to reconsider the aggressiveness of their approach, especially as they are just starting to see the impact of previous rate hikes.”

Additional reporting by Colby Smith in Washington