June babysitting incident results in murder charges against Australian man

South Australia Police apprehended and formally charged a 30-year-old man from Glenelg North on Wednesday in connection with the tragic death of a toddler in Adelaide. The incident occurred while the man was babysitting the 17-month-old child in June. According to authorities, the baby, named Ronan Davies, suffered head and other injuries as a result of an alleged assault that took place on the afternoon of June 7. Ronan was unresponsive and in critical condition when the South Australia Ambulance Service transported him to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide at approximately 6 p.m. Unfortunately, Ronan’s injuries were fatal, and he passed away two days later.

“In the two days prior to Ronan being taken to the hospital, he was being looked after by family friends at a residence on Ferguson Street in Glenelg North,” stated Detective Inspector McEachern in a press release on June 27. “Upon his return to his father’s house in Ottoway at 4 p.m. on June 7, he was unresponsive and an ambulance was immediately called.” In light of these events, the police launched a major crimes investigation, classifying Ronan’s death as a murder.

On July 5, South Australia Police arrested the individual responsible for Ronan’s care, announcing the arrest on the following day. It was discovered that Ronan had suffered severe head and internal injuries. Investigators allege that the 30-year-old man caused these injuries while taking care of Ronan before returning him to his father.

The accused has been charged with murder and has been denied bail. He is set to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday. The investigation is ongoing, and South Australia Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-333-0000 or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

Greg Wehner, a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital, contributed to this report.

