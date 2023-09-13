Jools Oliver Opens Up About Her Concerns as Children Return to School, Amid Reports of Son Buddy, 12, Starting a TV Cooking Show Journey

Jools Oliver, the mother-of-five and wife of Jamie Oliver, recently took to Instagram to express her struggles with adapting to her new routine after the summer holidays. She shared that the holidays were filled with unforgettable laughter and cherished moments with her children. Jools, a model, also celebrated her oldest daughter Poppy’s graduation from university earlier this summer. In her most recent post, Jools revealed that her focus is now on her son River, who has moved up to year three and has to wear a big blazer. The post included a slideshow of images from the family’s fun-filled summer, including River’s birthday celebration. Jools expressed her difficulty with adjusting to change and longing for the old routine during the first few days of any big change. She also mentioned that the holidays are the hardest for her. Jools added that as she gets older, time seems to go by too fast and she attempted a fancy reel on Instagram to remember their beautiful summer. Jools ended her post by expressing gratitude for the precious time spent during the holidays.

In addition to Jools’ post, it has been reported that Buddy, the couple’s 12-year-old son, may be following in his father’s footsteps with his own cooking show. Buddy, who has already gained a significant following on YouTube and Instagram, will be teaching other children how to cook. The insider shared that Jamie Oliver’s fans have been asking for Buddy to have his own show for kids to enjoy and that Buddy will be flying solo for the project to prove himself to the audience. Jamie has previously emphasized that Buddy will need to earn his success and not rely solely on his family name.

Earlier this year, Jools and Jamie celebrated their daughter Poppy’s graduation from university. Jools shared photos from the special day and expressed her pride in Poppy’s accomplishments. She recounted teaching Poppy how to read when she was four years old and noted Poppy’s love for books, reading, and writing. Jools also mentioned the challenges faced by students due to the coronavirus pandemic and expressed hope that they will receive their degrees and have a chance to celebrate their graduation soon.

