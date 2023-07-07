John Kerry’s Upcoming Trip to China Aims to Revitalize Climate Negotiations

John Kerry, President Biden’s envoy for climate change, announced plans to travel to China next week to resume global warming negotiations between the two largest polluters. This marks the first climate discussion between the United States and China since talks were cut off in August after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. As global temperatures reach record highs, Kerry emphasizes the need for genuine cooperation between the two largest economies and emitters. This trip will be Kerry’s third as climate envoy, following visits from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

China and the United States are also the biggest investors in clean energy, making their policies crucial in combating the worst consequences of global warming. However, there are significant disagreements regarding the speed at which fossil fuel emissions should be reduced. Republicans have criticized Kerry’s trip, accusing him of undermining American interests and pushing a radical Green New Deal agenda. Despite this, Kerry remains committed to finding common ground.

During his visit, Kerry plans to urge China to accelerate its phase-out of coal, combat deforestation, and reduce emissions of methane. These issues were addressed in a 2021 joint agreement between China and the United States, but implementation has been lacking. Specific actions are needed to address the climate challenge, and Kerry hopes to work aggressively with China to do so.

Formally re-establishing routine climate discussions would be a significant achievement of Kerry’s trip. Thom Woodroofe, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, emphasizes the importance of maintaining climate talks and overcoming geopolitical obstacles. The re-establishment of climate discussions is particularly significant since China has only agreed to restore talks on this issue. Kerry and Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua have a history of collaboration and were instrumental in reaching the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Despite challenges, Kerry remains optimistic and determined to address the urgent climate crisis. The planet has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius on average, and urgent action is necessary to prevent catastrophic climate impacts. Kerry and Xie have been meeting virtually, and their upcoming in-person meeting will further advance global efforts to combat climate change.

