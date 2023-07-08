Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, fresh faces in ‘Outlander,’ discuss their characters’ disruptive impact with a promising twist of a ‘love triangle’ revealed

Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) and Rachel Hunter ( Izzy Meikle-Small) in "Outlander" season seven. Starz

Caution: The following content contains spoilers for episode four of Starz drama “Outlander” season seven.

Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small, in an interview with Insider, discussed the impact their characters will have on the storyline.

“They’re distinct from the others,” stated Phillips, while Meikle-Small hinted at a potential love triangle.

Now that we are four episodes deep into season seven of “Outlander,” the narrative has finally made space for the introduction of new characters.

In addition to the return of William, Jamie Fraser’s secret son from season three, this installment presents two fresh faces: Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) and Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips).

Our encounter with the siblings occurs when William (Charles Vandervaart) sustains an injury during his ill-fated journey through North Carolina’s Dismal Swamp and seeks medical help from them. Together, Denzell, Rachel, and Young Ian (John Bell) manage to save the young British soldier from his wounds.

If you noticed the sparks between Rachel and Ian, as well as William, you were not mistaken.

“William and Ian have never encountered someone like Rachel,” said Meikle-Small when asked about the lingering glances exchanged in the episode.

William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) and Rachel Hunter ( Izzy Meikle-Small) in "Outlander" season seven, episode four.

“William, particularly, grew up in a privileged environment where the women he encountered were constrained by social constructs,” she continued. “Rachel, on the other hand, had a different upbringing and is unafraid to voice her opinions. This surprises and intrigues William.”

However, Meikle-Small hinted that, as dedicated fans of “Outlander” know, romantic plots are rarely uncomplicated. A love triangle may very well come into play as Ian also views Rachel as a complex and captivating woman.

So, why exactly are Rachel and Denzell unique and refreshing to the male characters in “Outlander”? Joey Phillips, who portrays Denzell Hunter, explained: “Quakers were progressive in terms of gender equality.”

Ian Murray (John Bell) and Rachel Hunter ( Izzy Meikle-Small) in "Outlander" season seven, episode four.

“I found it fascinating to research the Quaker faith,” Phillips said. “Men and women were considered equals, and everyone’s life held equal value. This sets them apart from other characters.”

However, it is not only Rachel’s assertiveness that surprises, but also Denzell’s respect for Claire as a seasoned physician when their paths cross later in the season.

Teasing the upcoming meeting between Denzell and Claire, which will likely occur at Fort Ticonderoga, where their journeys converge, Phillips described it as “an extraordinary moment.”

Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) and Rachel Hunter ( Izzy Meikle-Small) in "Outlander" season seven.

“He said: “We know Claire comes up against a lot of adversity and she isn’t seen as an equal in her field. She’s often dismissed by men. So when those two meet, Denzell immediately gives her the respect she deserves and is eager to learn from her.”

