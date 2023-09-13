Jets’ Surprising Victory: Fans Risk Bar Tabs as Their Bets Backfire!

No matter how appealing a bet may seem, never forget: The house always prevails.

On Monday night, numerous customers at Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee believed they had the upper hand. The bar presented an irresistible offer: If the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills, the pub would cover their tab. This promotion served as an opportunity for Wisconsin football enthusiasts to cheer against former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had been traded to the Jets this year.

When Rodgers exited the game early in the first quarter with a possible ankle injury, the prospects of a Jets loss appeared promising.

Scott Schaefer, the owner of the pub, shared that as the likelihood of the Jets losing grew, customers started confidently racking up their bills.

“They weren’t thrilled that he got hurt,” Schaefer explained. “They were more interested in their own wallets.”