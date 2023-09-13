Jets’ Surprising Victory: Fans Risk Bar Tabs as Their Bets Backfire!

No matter how appealing a bet may seem, never forget: The house always prevails.
On Monday night, numerous customers at Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee believed they had the upper hand. The bar presented an irresistible offer: If the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills, the pub would cover their tab. This promotion served as an opportunity for Wisconsin football enthusiasts to cheer against former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had been traded to the Jets this year.
When Rodgers exited the game early in the first quarter with a possible ankle injury, the prospects of a Jets loss appeared promising.
Scott Schaefer, the owner of the pub, shared that as the likelihood of the Jets losing grew, customers started confidently racking up their bills.
“They weren’t thrilled that he got hurt,” Schaefer explained. “They were more interested in their own wallets.”
By halftime, the Bills led 13-3, making it evident that Rodgers wouldn’t be making a return that night.
“I’d say that about 80 percent of the game, they thought they had won, and they were drinking as if they had won,” Schaefer recalled. “Hundred-dollar tabs were commonplace.”
But then the game took an unexpected turn. The Jets scored a field goal in the third quarter and managed to tie the game in the fourth quarter, forcing it into overtime.
With a touchdown in overtime, the Jets pulled off an improbable comeback without Rodgers. The game ended with the Jets winning 22-16 against the Bills.
For many patrons at Jack’s American Pub, it was time to settle their bills.
“People were silent,” Schaefer remarked.
Apprehensive that some customers would be upset and refuse to pay, Schaefer and his staff had customers participating in the promotion provide credit card information and wear wristbands.
“But when it reached the end, everyone respected the outcome,” Schaefer added. “There were no issues.”
The promotion took a playful jab at Rodgers, who had captivated Wisconsin fans during his 18-season tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2011 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and guided them to numerous playoff appearances.
However, his departure from the Packers was marked by frustration with the team’s direction, leading to his reported request for a trade.
“We didn’t know in the last few years if he was staying or leaving,” Schaefer commented.
In April, Rodgers was traded to the Jets, inspiring Schaefer to create this promotion.
“I think some people in Wisconsin are not his biggest fans for how he departed, so they wanted to root against him,” Schaefer explained.
However, the offer came with a few conditions. Participants had to start a tab 15 minutes before the Jets game, Rodgers had to be in the game, and customers had to watch the game from start to finish, committing to approximately three hours. The deal didn’t cover food, and premium liquor was excluded.
On Tuesday, the Jets announced that Rodgers had torn his left Achilles’ tendon and would miss the remainder of the season. With no more Rodgers appearances for the rest of the year, Schaefer and his team are working on new ideas to revamp the promotion for the pub, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in August.
“We just want to recreate the atmosphere,” Schaefer expressed. “It was so enjoyable last night.”
