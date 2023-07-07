Jessica Simpson addresses Ozempic rumors: ‘Are people expecting a relapse?’

Jessica Simpson is setting the record straight on rumors about her weight. In a recent interview with Bustle, the mother of three addressed the viral social media post from last year where fans claimed she was too skinny and may have been taking the diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss. Simpson denied these claims, stating, “It’s willpower, not medication. Do people want me to be drinking again? Or do they want me to have another baby? My body can’t handle it.” Despite her efforts to brush off the scrutiny, she admitted that the constant focus on her weight can still affect her. However, she emphasized that she is too connected to herself at this point in her life to let negativity derail her. Simpson also expressed concern about the impact of social media on her children, especially when it comes to creating artificial standards of beauty. Nevertheless, she acknowledged the positive aspect of the attention on her body, as it helps her better understand her brand’s audience and herself. Surprisingly, Simpson has managed to remain relevant in the public eye despite not releasing any new music or film projects. She finds it mind-boggling that people are still curious about her life. Currently, she is focused on buying back her clothing brand and considering a potential move to Nashville to revive her music career, with her children serving as her greatest inspiration. Simpson’s decision to quit drinking in 2017 has played a significant role in this rejuvenation, as she felt it had dimmed her creativity and made her more insecure. She even missed out on an opportunity to work with songwriters from Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album due to her alcohol use. However, now that she has stopped drinking, Simpson is determined to unlock her creative light and make a comeback in the music industry.

