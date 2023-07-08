Jesse Powell’s Home Investigated by F.B.I. in Kraken Inquiry

In March, the FBI conducted a search at the residence of Jesse Powell, an executive in the cryptocurrency industry. This search was part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations that Powell hacked and cyber-stalked a nonprofit organization that he had founded. The nonprofit, called the Verge Center for the Arts, accused Powell of interfering with its computer accounts and blocking access to important messages and emails.

The FBI, along with the US attorney’s office for the Northern District of California, has been investigating Powell since at least last fall. During the search of Powell’s home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, agents seized electronic devices. However, prosecutors have not yet charged Powell with any crimes.

Powell’s lawyer, Brandon Fox, confirmed that his client is under investigation by federal prosecutors, but insisted that the investigation is solely focused on the allegations made by the Verge Center for the Arts. Fox emphasized that the investigation is unrelated to Powell’s employment or conduct in the cryptocurrency industry, and maintained that Powell has done nothing wrong.

A spokesperson for Kraken, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Powell, stated that the Verge investigation has no connection to the company, and there is no reason to believe that prosecutors are looking into any other issues related to Kraken.

While the investigation into Powell is ongoing, it’s worth noting that federal authorities have recently been taking action against several of Kraken’s competitors. Last year, the founder of FTX crypto exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried, was charged with fraud. Additionally, both Coinbase and Binance, two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, are facing government lawsuits.

Powell, who played a significant role in the early history of crypto, built Kraken into the second-largest US crypto exchange, behind Coinbase. However, his company has faced years of legal scrutiny. Recently, prosecutors have been examining allegations made in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Kraken in 2019. The lawsuit accused Kraken and Powell of earning revenue from accounts in sanctioned countries and claimed that millions of dollars in customer deposits were missing from Kraken’s bank accounts.

The suit was ultimately settled in 2021 after a judge dismissed the employee’s claim related to the sanctions issue. Kraken has also faced fines in the past, including a $360,000 fine for violating sanctions and a $30 million fine for violating securities laws.

Powell’s involvement with the Verge Center for the Arts came under scrutiny as well. The organization removed him from its board of directors last year, citing his failure to attend meetings and violations of their guiding principles. These concerns arose after an article in The New York Times discussed Powell’s attempts to provoke debates on race and gender, which some Kraken employees found offensive.

Following his dismissal, Powell blocked Verge from using its website, emails, and internal messaging system. He also allegedly accessed confidential information stored in those accounts. Verge’s lawyer sent a letter to Kraken in November outlining these actions. In response, Powell sued Verge in state court, claiming improper removal and ownership of Verge’s digital accounts. However, Verge’s lawyer stated that Powell’s claims have no merit.

In September, Powell announced his decision to step down as Kraken’s CEO and remain as chairman. He was replaced by Dave Ripley, who took over the firm in March.

