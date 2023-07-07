Jenny Han Reveals the Reasons Behind Belly’s Turbulent Journey in Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

Jenny Han, an author known for her young adult novels, has a deep connection with her characters and immerses herself in their stories. In an interview with “CBS Mornings,” she stated that she doesn’t have favorites among them.

One of Han’s most notable works is “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” a trilogy of romance novels which she also adapted into a television series on Amazon Prime. The highly anticipated second season of the show, featuring the love triangle between protagonist Belly and the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, will premiere next week.

For the upcoming season, Han expressed her desire for viewers to share the same emotional journey as Belly and experience the ups and downs alongside her. She believes that the show has rejuvenated her characters, thanks in part to the talented cast who bring a new dimension to their roles.

Adapting her books for the screen presented challenges for Han, but she approached the process with enthusiasm by treating it as if she were writing the books in the present day. One of the most captivating aspects of the series is Belly’s indecisiveness, which Han views as a reflection of the messy nature of being a teenager.

Han empathizes with young people and their experiences, stating that we are all constantly coming of age, regardless of our age. She acknowledges that everyone makes decisions and mistakes that shape their lives.

Looking ahead to season three, Han expressed her hope for filming, but noted that it may be delayed due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. She, like everyone involved, is eager to get back to work.

