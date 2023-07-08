Jennifer Garner Returns as Elektra, the Antiheroine, in Deadpool 3

In an exciting development, Jennifer Garner is set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 as the beloved character Elektra. Garner originally portrayed the Marvel Comics’ assassin in the 2003 film Daredevil, alongside her former husband Ben Affleck. Despite a lackluster response to her solo film, Elektra, released in 2005, Garner is ready to revive the character once again.

According to multiple sources, Garner will reprise her role in Ryan Reynolds’ iconic antihero franchise, with the film set to hit theaters in 2024. This news comes after the successful collaboration between Garner and Reynolds on Netflix’s 2022 film The Adam Project. Directed by Shawn Levy, who is also helming Deadpool 3, the film promises to be a powerhouse of talent.

Notably, it was previously announced that Hugh Jackman would also be returning to the Marvel universe as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman, who portrayed the beloved character in numerous X-Men films, including the critically acclaimed Logan in 2017, had previously stated that a crossover between his character and Reynolds’ Deadpool was unlikely. However, the unexpected announcement last year thrilled fans and Reynolds assured everyone that the project had received the stamp of approval from Jackman himself.

Marvel enthusiasts can mark their calendars for September 6, 2024, as Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on that date. As of now, Garner’s representatives have not provided any comments on her involvement in the upcoming film. Nonetheless, fans are eagerly awaiting to see the talented actress back in action as Elektra.

Reference