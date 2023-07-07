JD Sports to fully acquire Iberian Sports Retail Group

JD Sports Expands in Europe with €500m Acquisition of Iberian Sports Retail Group
- Iberian Sports Retail Group (ISRG) operates over 460 shops in Europe, including JD’s outlets in Spain and Portugal.
- JD Sports plans to acquire complete control of ISRG for €500.1m (£427m).
- Recently, JD announced a partnership with Dubai-based wellness firm GMG.
JD Sports is set to fully acquire Iberian Sports Retail Group (ISRG) in a deal worth €500.1 million (£427 million).
The UK’s largest sportswear retailer will purchase the remaining 50% stake from minority shareholders Balaiko Firaja Invest and Sonae Holdings, gaining complete control of the company.
In May, JD Sports announced its consideration of the future of ISRG, formed in 2018 through the merger of its Iberian operations with Portuguese company Sport Zone.
Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.