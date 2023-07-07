JD Sports to fully acquire Iberian Sports Retail Group

JD Sports is set to fully acquire Iberian Sports Retail Group (ISRG) in a deal worth €500.1 million (£427 million).

The UK’s largest sportswear retailer will purchase the remaining 50% stake from minority shareholders Balaiko Firaja Invest and Sonae Holdings, gaining complete control of the company.

In May, JD Sports announced its consideration of the future of ISRG, formed in 2018 through the merger of its Iberian operations with Portuguese company Sport Zone.