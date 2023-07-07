Janet Yellen Voices Concerns over China’s Handling of U.S. Companies

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has expressed her disapproval of the Chinese government’s treatment of companies with foreign ties and their recent implementation of export controls on critical minerals. She suggests that such actions justify the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce reliance on China by American manufacturers.

During her first day of meetings in Beijing, Yellen defended American industry and highlighted the challenges faced by the world’s two largest economies as they strive to move past their differences. Speaking to executives from American businesses in China, she conveyed the concerns of the U.S. business community regarding China’s use of nonmarket tools, subsidies for state-owned enterprises and domestic firms, as well as barriers to market access for foreign firms. Yellen emphasized her concern over punitive actions taken against U.S. companies in recent months, with representatives from Boeing, Bank of America, and Cargill present.

The scrutiny of American businesses operating in China follows the restrictions imposed by the Biden administration on China’s access to crucial semiconductor-making technology and tools. The administration is now preparing further restrictions on U.S. technology trade with China, including potential limits on advanced chips and U.S. investment in the country. Moreover, it plans to restrict Chinese companies’ access to U.S. cloud computing services, aiming to close a loophole in previous restrictions on China’s access to advanced chips used in artificial intelligence.

This back-and-forth dynamic continued when Beijing retaliated against the limits on semiconductors by announcing restrictions on the export of critical minerals used in chip production. A representative from China’s Ministry of Finance expressed hope that Yellen’s meetings would improve economic relations and highlighted the need for both countries to avoid decoupling and disrupting supply chains. Yellen expressed her concern about China’s decision to enact export controls and mentioned that the impact of these actions is still being evaluated.

Yellen emphasized the importance of building resilient and diversified supply chains and hinted at potential future responses from the United States to ensure fair treatment of American businesses and workers. She pledged to champion their interests and work towards establishing a level playing field. Yellen also noted businesses’ concerns regarding China’s tightening national security laws, including a counterespionage law that recently took effect. The U.S. State Department even issued a warning advising Americans to reconsider traveling to China due to the risk of wrongful detention.

Michael Hart, the president of the American Chamber in China, acknowledged the efforts of American companies to play a constructive role in the economic relationship between the U.S. and China. He emphasized their commitment to conducting business in accordance with their values and how it benefits both countries.

Yellen planned to address these issues during a series of meetings with top Chinese officials over the next two days. In addition to engaging with business leaders, she met with Liu He, China’s former vice premier, and Yi Gang, the outgoing governor of the People’s Bank of China. Yellen also had an informal discussion about the economic outlook with her former counterparts for over an hour, and later in the day, she will meet with Premier Li Qiang.

