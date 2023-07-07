Janet Yellen emphasizes the importance of maintaining strong US-China economic relations amidst security concerns

Don’t miss out on the latest news about US-China relations. Subscribe to our myFT Daily Digest email and get a morning roundup of all the updates.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has emphasized the importance of maintaining strong economic relations between the US and China, even in the midst of national security disputes. During her visit to Beijing to improve relations between the two powers, Yellen stated that both countries have a responsibility to demonstrate leadership in addressing global challenges.

Yellen’s visit aimed to establish more open channels of communication, although she acknowledged that disagreements, particularly on security issues, are inevitable. Despite this, she emphasized the need to avoid any misunderstandings that could harm the economic and financial relationship between the two countries.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, while welcoming Yellen, noted the appearance of a rainbow over Beijing, symbolizing hope for the future of the relationship. Both sides are working towards stabilizing their ties following the lowest point in diplomatic relations since 1979.

Prior to her visit to China, Yellen assured US business executives that she would address concerns about Beijing’s punitive actions, including increasing pressure on companies and potential export controls on critical minerals. She highlighted issues such as expanded subsidies for state-owned enterprises and barriers to market access for foreign firms.

The visit by Yellen comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China earlier this year. Both sides aim to establish a stable relationship and prevent competition from escalating into conflict.

Yellen expressed concern about Beijing’s recent punitive measures, including crackdowns on due diligence and consulting firms, intended to restrict foreign companies’ access to sensitive data. Additionally, Beijing’s ban on Chinese entities from buying semiconductors from Micron, seen as retaliation against US export controls, has raised further concerns.

Before her departure from the US, Beijing announced that Chinese groups would require licenses to export gallium and germanium, critical components for chip manufacturing. Yellen stated that the US is evaluating this move, noting the importance of resilient and diversified supply chains.

Scott Kennedy, an expert on China, stated that one of Yellen’s goals during the visit is to engage with Chinese officials overseeing economic portfolios, including her counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Yellen’s team has not confirmed whether she will meet the new finance minister, Liu Kun, or the incoming head of China’s central bank, Pan Gongsheng. Earlier, Yellen met with Liu and Yi Gang, the outgoing governor of the People’s Bank of China. The world is keenly observing any signs of progress or continued standstill in the relationship.

Zhu Feng, a foreign policy expert at Nanjing University, doesn’t expect any major breakthroughs or structural changes in bilateral relations from the visit. However, he believes it can help reduce misunderstandings and tensions.