Jakobi Meyers Placed in Concussion Protocol Following Impressive 2-TD Debut Against Raiders: An SEO-Friendly Update

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, confirmed coach Josh McDaniels on Monday. However, McDaniels did not provide further details regarding Meyers’ condition.

Meyers sustained an elbow blow to the head from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson during the Raiders’ Week 1 victory over the Broncos. The hit occurred as Meyers slipped on the wet grass in the game-sealing drive. Furthermore, Jackson’s unnecessary roughness penalty aided the Raiders in running out the clock. Meyers was a yard short of a first down near midfield when the rain fell, and the penalty allowed them to secure the win.

Prior to the injury, Meyers had an exceptional performance, accumulating nine catches, on 10 targets, for 81 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his first multi-touchdown game of his career and showcased his immediate connection with new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Meyers, who previously played for the New England Patriots, joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year, $33 million contract as a free agent in March.

Garoppolo praised Meyers’ consistent performance and work ethic, emphasizing the trust he has in him as a quarterback.

Following the hit, Meyers remained on the ground for a few minutes before walking off with the assistance of trainers. He was seen conversing with teammates in the Raiders’ locker room after the game. However, he was unable to provide comment as he underwent evaluation for the concussion.

This week, the Raiders will be practicing in West Virginia to prepare for their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

When asked about defensive end Chandler Jones potentially joining the Raiders amidst recent social media criticism and conflicting statements about his desire to play, McDaniels stated that he had no updates and would stick to his previous remarks, suggesting that it is a personal issue with Jones.