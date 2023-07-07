Jade Yarbrough Leaves Michael Clarke’s Vaucluse Home Radiating Positivity Following Reconciliation

Jade Yarbrough, the interior designer, looked radiant and joyful as she left her on-and-off partner, Michael Clarke’s home in Vaucluse. She was headed to a facial appointment in Double Bay, dressed in a stylish black scoop-neck top with long sleeves and a pair of chic brown trousers. To complete her look, she wore Matrix-style sunglasses, carried a large black leather tote bag, and stepped out in black platform shoes. Jade appeared effortlessly stunning with minimal makeup as she walked to her car and drove off to her appointment.

Despite their past turmoil, Jade and former cricket star Michael Clarke seem to have reconciled and are now on friendly terms after their brawl in Noosa last December. The altercation involved accusations from Jade that Michael had cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend, Pip Edwards. However, the couple has put their differences aside and frequently spend time together, especially when Jade visits Michael’s property to spend time with Kelsey Lee, Michael’s seven-year-old daughter. The bond between Jade and Kelsey Lee developed during their relationship, and they remain close even after the breakup.

The relationship between Jade and Michael has certainly had its ups and downs. However, in April, they both seemed to have moved on from each other as they took separate holidays to Noosa. During this time, sources reported that Michael spent time with Rique Miroshnik, the ex-wife of plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Miroshnik. On the other hand, Jade enjoyed a meal at Noosa’s La Vida restaurant with Australian Hollywood star Travis Fimmel, accompanied by her friends and family, including her sister Jasmine and her husband Karl Stefanovic. The dinner celebration marked Jade’s 31st birthday.

The couple’s relationship has faced scrutiny, especially since their public altercation in Noosa’s park on January 10th. The incident escalated quickly, with Jade accusing Michael of sleeping with his ex, Pip Edwards, who is a fashion designer for P.E Nation. The intense exchange between the couple was captured on video and later sold to The Daily Telegraph. In the video, Jade can be seen screaming at Michael, slapping him, and pushing him away after he denies cheating on her. Michael vehemently denies the accusations and swears on his daughter’s life that he was faithful. However, Jade remains unconvinced, claiming that she spoke to Pip about the alleged affair.

Michael later expressed his remorse and took full responsibility for the altercation, admitting his shameful and regrettable actions. He acknowledged the negative impact it had on the people involved, including the women of class and integrity and his close friends. Michael’s relationship with Pip began in June 2020, shortly after his split from his wife, Kyly. They had been friends for many years, but their connection deepened while working on a fashion project together. However, their relationship ended in December 2021.

Prior to his relationship with Pip, Michael had been married to former model Kyly Boldy for seven years before their separation in 2019. Although they announced their separation in February 2020, the couple had been living separately since four months earlier.

Overall, Jade Yarbrough and Michael Clarke’s relationship has had its fair share of challenges, but they continue to maintain a friendly rapport and spend time together, prioritizing their close bond with Kelsey Lee. Both individuals have moved on from their past relationships and are focusing on their personal growth and happiness.

