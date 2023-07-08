Israeli forces engage in shootout with Palestinians, resulting in 2 fatalities in the occupied West Bank | Global news

United States of America

US Virgin Islands

United States Minor Outlying Islands

Canada

Mexico, United Mexican States

Bahamas, Commonwealth of the

Cuba, Republic of

Dominican Republic

Haiti, Republic of

Jamaica

Afghanistan

Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of

Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of

American Samoa

Andorra, Principality of

Angola, Republic of

Anguilla

Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina, Argentine Republic

Armenia

Aruba

Australia, Commonwealth of

Austria, Republic of

Azerbaijan, Republic of

Bahrain, Kingdom of

Bangladesh, People’s Republic of

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium, Kingdom of

Belize

Benin, People’s Republic of

Bermuda

Bhutan, Kingdom of

Bolivia, Republic of

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana, Republic of

Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)

Brazil, Federative Republic of

British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)

British Virgin Islands

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria, People’s Republic of

Burkina Faso

Burundi, Republic of

Cambodia, Kingdom of

Cameroon, United Republic of

Cape Verde, Republic of

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad, Republic of

Chile, Republic of

China, People’s Republic of

Christmas Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Colombia, Republic of

Comoros, Union of the

Congo, Democratic Republic of

Congo, People’s Republic of

Cook Islands

Costa Rica, Republic of

Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the

Cyprus, Republic of

Czech Republic

Denmark, Kingdom of

Djibouti, Republic of

Dominica, Commonwealth of

Ecuador, Republic of

Egypt, Arab Republic of

El Salvador, Republic of

Equatorial Guinea, Republic of

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faeroe Islands

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands

Finland, Republic of

France, French Republic

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

Gabon, Gabonese Republic

Gambia, Republic of the

Georgia

Germany

Ghana, Republic of

Gibraltar

Greece, Hellenic Republic

Greenland

Grenada

Guadaloupe

Guam

Guatemala, Republic of

Guinea, Revolutionary People’s Rep’c of

Guinea-Bissau, Republic of

Guyana, Republic of

Heard and McDonald Islands

Holy See (Vatican City State)

Honduras, Republic of

Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China

Hrvatska (Croatia)

Hungary, Hungarian People’s Republic

Iceland, Republic of

India, Republic of

Indonesia, Republic of

Iran, Islamic Republic of

Iraq, Republic of

Ireland

Israel, State of

Italy, Italian Republic

Japan

Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of

Kazakhstan, Republic of

Kenya, Republic of

Kiribati, Republic of

Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of

Korea, Republic of

Kuwait, State of

Kyrgyz Republic

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Latvia

Lebanon, Lebanese Republic

Lesotho, Kingdom of

Liberia, Republic of

Libyan Arab Jamahiriya

Liechtenstein, Principality of

Lithuania

Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of

Macao, Special Administrative Region of China

Reference