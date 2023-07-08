Israeli forces engage in shootout with Palestinians, resulting in 2 fatalities in the occupied West Bank | Global news

US State and Canadian Province List
Here is a list of US states, US territories, and Canadian provinces:
- United States of America
-
- Alabama
-
- Alaska
-
- Arizona
-
- Arkansas
-
- California
-
- Colorado
-
- Connecticut
-
- Delaware
-
- Florida
-
- Georgia
-
- Hawaii
-
- Idaho
-
- Illinois
-
- Indiana
-
- Iowa
-
- Kansas
-
- Kentucky
-
- Louisiana
-
- Maine
-
- Maryland
-
- Massachusetts
-
- Michigan
-
- Minnesota
-
- Mississippi
-
- Missouri
-
- Montana
-
- Nebraska
-
- Nevada
-
- New Hampshire
-
- New Jersey
-
- New Mexico
-
- New York
-
- North Carolina
-
- North Dakota
-
- Ohio
-
- Oklahoma
-
- Oregon
-
- Pennsylvania
-
- Rhode Island
-
- South Carolina
-
- South Dakota
-
- Tennessee
-
- Texas
-
- Utah
-
- Vermont
-
- Virginia
-
- Washington
-
- Washington D.C.
-
- West Virginia
-
- Wisconsin
-
- Wyoming
-
- US Territories
-
- Puerto Rico
-
- US Virgin Islands
-
- United States Minor Outlying Islands
-
- Canada
-
- Alberta
-
- British Columbia
-
- Manitoba
-
- New Brunswick
-
- Newfoundland
-
- Nova Scotia
-
- Northwest Territories
-
- Nunavut
-
- Ontario
-
- Prince Edward Island
-
- Quebec
-
- Saskatchewan
-
- Yukon Territory
-
- Zip Code
- Enter your zip code here
- Country
-
- United States of America
-
- US Virgin Islands
-
- United States Minor Outlying Islands
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico, United Mexican States
-
- Bahamas, Commonwealth of the
-
- Cuba, Republic of
-
- Dominican Republic
-
- Haiti, Republic of
-
- Jamaica
-
- Afghanistan
-
- Albania, People’s Socialist Republic of
-
- Algeria, People’s Democratic Republic of
-
- American Samoa
-
- Andorra, Principality of
-
- Angola, Republic of
-
- Anguilla
-
- Antarctica (the territory South of 60 deg S)
-
- Antigua and Barbuda
-
- Argentina, Argentine Republic
-
- Armenia
-
- Aruba
-
- Australia, Commonwealth of
-
- Austria, Republic of
-
- Azerbaijan, Republic of
-
- Bahrain, Kingdom of
-
- Bangladesh, People’s Republic of
-
- Barbados
-
- Belarus
-
- Belgium, Kingdom of
-
- Belize
-
- Benin, People’s Republic of
-
- Bermuda
-
- Bhutan, Kingdom of
-
- Bolivia, Republic of
-
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
-
- Botswana, Republic of
-
- Bouvet Island (Bouvetoya)
-
- Brazil, Federative Republic of
-
- British Indian Ocean Territory (Chagos Archipelago)
-
- British Virgin Islands
-
- Brunei Darussalam
-
- Bulgaria, People’s Republic of
-
- Burkina Faso
-
- Burundi, Republic of
-
- Cambodia, Kingdom of
-
- Cameroon, United Republic of
-
- Cape Verde, Republic of
-
- Cayman Islands
-
- Central African Republic
-
- Chad, Republic of
-
- Chile, Republic of
-
- China, People’s Republic of
-
- Christmas Island
-
- Cocos (Keeling) Islands
-
- Colombia, Republic of
-
- Comoros, Union of the
-
- Congo, Democratic Republic of
-
- Congo, People’s Republic of
-
- Cook Islands
-
- Costa Rica, Republic of
-
- Cote D’Ivoire, Ivory Coast, Republic of the
-
- Cyprus, Republic of
-
- Czech Republic
-
- Denmark, Kingdom of
-
- Djibouti, Republic of
-
- Dominica, Commonwealth of
-
- Ecuador, Republic of
-
- Egypt, Arab Republic of
-
- El Salvador, Republic of
-
- Equatorial Guinea, Republic of
-
- Eritrea
-
- Estonia
-
- Ethiopia
-
- Faeroe Islands
-
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
-
- Fiji, Republic of the Fiji Islands
-
- Finland, Republic of
-
- France, French Republic
-
- French Guiana
-
- French Polynesia
-
- French Southern Territories
-
- Gabon, Gabonese Republic
-
- Gambia, Republic of the
-
- Georgia
-
- Germany
-
- Ghana, Republic of
-
- Gibraltar
-
- Greece, Hellenic Republic
-
- Greenland
-
- Grenada
-
- Guadaloupe
-
- Guam
-
- Guatemala, Republic of
-
- Guinea, Revolutionary People’s Rep’c of
-
- Guinea-Bissau, Republic of
-
- Guyana, Republic of
-
- Heard and McDonald Islands
-
- Holy See (Vatican City State)
-
- Honduras, Republic of
-
- Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of China
-
- Hrvatska (Croatia)
-
- Hungary, Hungarian People’s Republic
-
- Iceland, Republic of
-
- India, Republic of
-
- Indonesia, Republic of
-
- Iran, Islamic Republic of
-
- Iraq, Republic of
-
- Ireland
-
- Israel, State of
-
- Italy, Italian Republic
-
- Japan
-
- Jordan, Hashemite Kingdom of
-
- Kazakhstan, Republic of
-
- Kenya, Republic of
-
- Kiribati, Republic of
-
- Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of
-
- Korea, Republic of
-
- Kuwait, State of
-
- Kyrgyz Republic
-
- Lao People’s Democratic Republic
-
- Latvia
-
- Lebanon, Lebanese Republic
-
- Lesotho, Kingdom of
-
- Liberia, Republic of
-
- Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
-
- Liechtenstein, Principality of
-
- Lithuania
-
- Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of
-
- Macao, Special Administrative Region of China
Denial of responsibility! VigourTimes is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.