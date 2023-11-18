Israel orders evacuation of Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital amid conflict: Panic ensues

Israeli army denies it forced anyone to leave the hospital it has besieged for days.

Israeli forces reportedly ordered doctors, patients, and displaced individuals at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital to evacuate the medical compound within an hour, allegedly compelling some to leave at gunpoint, according to medical sources within the facility who spoke to Al Jazeera.

However, in a post on X on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Forces rebuffed the claims, asserting that the IDF “acceded to the request of the director of the Shifa Hospital to enable additional Gazans who were in the hospital, and would like to evacuate, to do so via the secure route.”

An al-Shifa doctor reiterated, “I am telling you we were forced to leave at gunpoint,” underscoring the gravity of the situation.

It’s been reported that more than 7,000 people, including critically ill patients and newborns striving to survive, are inside al-Shifa, which has been under siege by Israeli soldiers for several days.

Earlier, a medical professional at al-Shifa told Al Jazeera it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone given the circumstances.

The situation has caused “a great state of panic and fear” in the hospital, as per Al Jazeera’s Youmna ElSayed, who reported from Khan Younis in southern Gaza. “They do not have any ambulances to transfer the patients and premature babies to the south [of Gaza].”

Those inside al-Shifa include at least 300 patients, many of whom are in serious or critical condition, along with thousands of displaced families.

Furthermore, it includes “at least 35 premature babies who already for eight days now have been out of their incubators because of the lack of oxygen and the lack of electricity,” ElSayed reported. Several babies have already died or are severely ill due to these conditions.

The absence of transportation means in Gaza City and the northern parts, coupled with the lack of fuel, complicates the evacuation process, with doctors deeming it impossible to evacuate with so many people on foot. Additionally, the medical staff is reluctant to abandon their patients.





‘Appalling’

After the “one hour” deadline imposed by the Israelis elapsed on Saturday morning, Omar Zaqout, the hospital’s supervisor, informed Al Jazeera that forced evacuations had commenced, painting the scenes outside as “appalling.”

Zaqout recounted, “We were told to leave through al-Wehda road. Dozens of dead bodies are scattered on the road. Many homeless people who cannot walk are left out in the open.”

Mounir al-Barsh, an al-Shifa doctor, revealed that the Israeli army called around 9am [7:00 GMT], mandating those leaving to wave a white handkerchief and walk in a single line. “They were humiliated by soldiers all along the road,” al-Bahsar disclosed.

“Many of the patients were put on wheelchairs or rolling beds. Family members were forced to carry their wounded children or parents themselves. These are horrible, unprecedented scenes,” he described

Doctors stated that the Israeli army directed people to evacuate through al-Rashid street, diverting from the usual route evacuees are supposed to take— the Salah al-Din street.

ElSayed emphasized that the army provided no transportation or fuel for ambulances, cars, or for any other modes of transportation for patients, premature babies, and displaced families evacuating al-Shifa.

For over a week, the hospital has been without food, water, electricity, and oxygen. Israeli troops and tanks have raided the facility, alleging that Hamas has a command center underneath, a claim disavowed by both Hamas and the hospital staff.

Zaqout deplored the lack of water supply at al-Shifa, resulting in an “absence of hygiene and cleanliness.” He described the situation as nothing short of “a medieval cave.”