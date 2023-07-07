Is it Necessary to Reveal Your Depression to Your Boss?

Depression is a prevalent mental health condition that has a significant impact on individuals’ lives. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2023, one in five people has been diagnosed with depression at some point in their life. However, the effects of depression don’t just stay at home—they can also negatively affect your work life.

Dr. Tanisha Ranger, a clinical psychologist based in Nevada, emphasizes that depression is not just sadness, but it also manifests through various other symptoms that can hinder your ability to work effectively. These symptoms include insomnia, memory problems, difficulty concentrating, lack of motivation, and increased irritability.

Ideally, you should be able to communicate openly with your boss about the internal factors that are affecting your work due to depression. Psychologist and career coach Lauren Appio envisions a world where sharing your depression would result in receiving the necessary support at work. This support could range from practical accommodations like time off, adjustments to your schedule, or changes to your workload. Even simple acknowledgments, such as understanding if you fall behind on your email, can go a long way.

Unfortunately, many people don’t have the privilege of working in such ideal conditions. There is still a stigma surrounding mental health struggles, and discussing them at work can be challenging. According to a study by nonprofit Mind Share Partners, only 49% of respondents described their experience of talking about mental health at work as positive.

However, in some cases, disclosing your mental health condition becomes necessary. Employees with mental illnesses may need to disclose their condition in order to receive appropriate accommodations. Disclosing can also lead to a greater sense of authenticity and reduce the energy spent on deciding whether to disclose or not, according to research by Auburn University management professor Jaclyn Koopmann.

Given the potential risks associated with disclosing, it’s important to be strategic. One approach is to drop hints about your mental health condition to colleagues you feel safe with. This allows you to gauge their reactions before making a fuller disclosure.

It’s also crucial to familiarize yourself with your workplace’s resources and observe how your boss talks about mental health. If your workplace has clear guidelines for accessing mental health accommodations and has shown support to colleagues who have sought them, it may indicate a more receptive environment. Additionally, if your boss models care for their own mental health and demonstrates understanding towards colleagues who need accommodations for other reasons, it may imply a greater likelihood of support for your depression disclosure.

When you do choose to disclose to your boss, it’s essential to come prepared with potential solutions. Reflect on the specific duties of your job and consider if there are accommodations that could facilitate your work or if there are tasks that you may need to temporarily delegate. By framing the accommodation as something that will improve your productivity and engagement, you show your commitment to being a valuable employee.

You don’t necessarily need to mention that your depression is the reason behind your request for accommodations. Starting with smaller, general requests like needing a medical accommodation or requesting leave can open the conversation without divulging specific details about your condition. If more information is requested, you can work with your healthcare provider to decide what information you’re comfortable disclosing.

If you don’t feel comfortable confiding in your boss, you can explore alternative options like human resources or a different manager. However, it’s important to note that confidentiality cannot be guaranteed in these cases. Keeping a written record of your requests can help ensure that your needs are documented.

Ultimately, if you’re unable to get the necessary accommodations and your workload is exacerbating your depression, it may be necessary to consider leaving your job to prioritize your mental health. While this is seen as a last resort, protecting your well-being should always be a priority.

In conclusion, navigating disclosure of depression at work requires careful consideration and strategy. By dropping hints to gauge reactions, familiarizing yourself with resources and observing your boss’s attitude towards mental health, and approaching the conversation with potential solutions, you can navigate the process more effectively. Remember to prioritize your well-being and seek appropriate support when needed.

