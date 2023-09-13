iPhone 15 Release: Experience Apple’s USB-C Adoption and Impressive Camera Upgrades

Apple has finally announced the highly anticipated iPhone 15, which comes with a switch to USB-C and an extended camera zoom for the Pro model. The tech giant unveiled its new line of smartphones for 2023, along with several new Apple Watches and AirPods Pro 2 earbuds with USB-C charging. Apple hopes that these new offerings will entice customers to switch or upgrade, reversing the recent downward trend in its share price.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus bear a resemblance to their predecessors, featuring aluminium sides with contoured edges, glass backs, and fronts. The dual camera system boasts a significantly improved 48-megapixel main sensor, similar to last year’s 14 Pro models. This sensor allows for a 2x optical zoom. Additionally, the new models are equipped with a smaller “dynamic island” cutout at the top of the screen, which replaces the older-style notch found in the 14 Pro. This cutout houses the selfie camera and Face ID system, and also serves as an aesthetically pleasing and functional segment capable of displaying alerts. The screens on the new models are twice as bright, boasting a brightness of 2,000 nits for improved outdoor readability. The USB-C port allows for charging and compatibility with adapters meant for Macs, iPads, Android devices, and PCs. Moreover, the port can be used to directly charge AirPods or an Apple Watch from the handset. The phones are equipped with the A16 chip that was introduced in last year’s Pro models.

The iPhone 15 is priced at £799 in the UK ($799 in the US, $1,499 in Australia), while the 15 Plus costs £899 ($899, A$1,649). Both models will be available in stores on September 22.

As for the high-end versions, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, they receive the most upgrades this year. The 15 Pros feature smaller bezels around the screen, frosted back glass, and new titanium sides that replace the stainless steel seen in previous models. The use of titanium makes the iPhones more durable and lighter, and a reworked 100% recycled aluminium internal design allows for easier repairs, matching the regular iPhone 14 models from last year. The traditional mute switch, present in every model since the first iPhone in 2007, has been replaced with an action button that not only mutes the phone, but also performs other actions such as switching focus modes or launching the camera. These high-end models are powered by the new A17 Pro chip, which boosts performance, including a 20% faster GPU with ray tracing capabilities for games. The USB-C port provides faster USB3 data speeds and connectivity. Both Pro models feature improved main and ultrawide cameras with better low-light performance and detail capture. However, only the most expensive 15 Pro Max is equipped with a new 12MP telephoto camera that offers a 5x optical zoom to capture objects in the distance. This new camera utilizes a folded lens similar to those found in top Samsung and Google phones, providing enhanced stabilization. The iPhone 15 Pro is priced at £999 ($999, A$1,849), while the 15 Pro Max costs £1,199 ($1,199, A$2,199). Both models will be available in stores on September 22.

In terms of Apple Watches, the Series 9 is receiving one of its biggest upgrades in years, although the changes are mostly internal. The Series 9 will bear a resemblance to its predecessors, with some new color options and a greater use of recycled materials, making certain versions carbon neutral when combined with offsets purchased by the company. The new watches will feature Apple’s first processor upgrade since 2020, the S9 chip, enabling faster processing and the ability to handle common Siri requests locally. The screen will be twice as bright, reaching a brightness of 2,000 nits for improved outdoor reading. Additionally, there will be a new hands-free gesture for answering calls, silencing alarms, and performing other actions by double-tapping the thumb and index finger. The top-of-the-line Ultra 2 Apple Watch will also receive the faster S9 chip and new features, along with an even brighter screen boasting a brightness of 3,000 nits for better outdoor readability. The Ultra 2’s case will be made of 95% recycled titanium, making it carbon neutral as well. The Apple Watch Series 9 is priced at £399 ($399, A$649), while the Watch Ultra Series 2 costs £799 ($799, A$1,399). Both models will be available in stores on September 22.

