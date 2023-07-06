Investigation Launched by Police into Potential Hate Crime at Sylmar Church

Investigations are underway by the Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department to determine if a hate crime occurred at a church in Sylmar. The incident involved a burning cross found on the church’s property, prompting authorities to coordinate with the House of Worship Task Force, which comprises the LAFD, LAPD, ATF, and FBI. Captain Stephen Phillips of the Los Angeles City Fire informed CBS 2 that investigating events at churches is a standard procedure to rule out any potential threats or bias-motivated crimes.





Police officers promptly responded to a report of three burning crosses at the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church at 5 a.m. One of the crosses had been toppled over, indicating intentional destruction. Fire investigators determined that the crosses were doused in lighter fluid and deliberately set on fire.

“It’s disheartening to see that people still engage in such hateful acts,” expressed Pastor Pierre Howard of the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church. Pastor Howard mentioned that their church caters to a diverse community, encompassing both Latino and African-American congregations. Although the church has video surveillance, the footage has not provided significant assistance in identifying the perpetrators.

Pastor Howard further speculated that the act of cross burning may have been an ill-advised decision by an individual. “I hope that’s what it is,” he said cautiously.

Authorities are treating the incident as arson, with the focus on identifying the culprits. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and further details about the case have not yet been made available.