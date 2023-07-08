Introducing Voicebox AI by Meta: Reasons for Concern?

You may have already heard about the rise of deepfakes in images and videos, those uncannily realistic creations made using AI. Well, now Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has developed an AI model called Voicebox that takes deepfakes to the audio realm. Voicebox is a supercharged text-to-speech system that can generate synthetic voices based on simple text prompts.

At its core, Voicebox is an AI model that can create lifelike voices from text input. It goes beyond the standard text-to-speech function found on phones and computers, offering a whole new level of realism. What sets Voicebox apart is its ability to replicate specific voice styles with just a two-second audio sample. This means you could potentially have a synthetic voice that sounds like your favorite celebrity or even your own voice. It’s like having a voice actor at your disposal, ready to read anything you want in the voice style of your choice.

Other AI voice models like Speechify and ElevenLabs also exist in the text-to-speech space. Speechify is an app that converts text into audio, offering features like voice cloning, editing, and sampling. It caters to people with reading disabilities and provides free audiobooks. On the other hand, ElevenLabs specializes in generating synthetic voices with contextual emotions and natural language understanding. Their platform allows users to create and customize spoken audio in any voice and style for various industries.

Although Speechify and ElevenLabs have their merits, they lack the versatility of Voicebox, which can mimic real voices with minimal audio samples. It’s like comparing a Swiss Army knife to a set of spoons – both useful, but one is more versatile.

Voicebox isn’t just about creating synthetic voices; it can also improve audio quality by removing background noise. It supports multiple languages, including French, Spanish, German, Polish, and Portuguese, and can even translate text passages while maintaining the same voice style.

However, Meta has not currently made Voicebox open source, leading to speculation about their intentions. One concern is the potential misuse of AI voice technology, such as in harassment campaigns or for illegal activities. Additionally, there are concerns about the impact on voice actors and writers, as AI voices could be synthesized without proper compensation. Deepfake voices also pose a threat to voice-biometric systems used for identification in online banking and other applications.

Despite the possibilities and risks, efforts are being made to counter the misuse of deepfake voices. Some countries have passed laws to regulate deepfakes, and projects like the ASVspoof challenge are focused on developing countermeasures against deepfake voice attacks.

In this rapidly evolving technological landscape, it’s crucial to remain vigilant and find the right balance between innovation and invasion. The future of AI and deepfake technology is a complex topic, and opinions may vary. How do you perceive the future of AI and deepfakes? Let us know your thoughts by reaching out to us at [website/contact].

By Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson, Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist contributing to Fox News, with a passion for technology, gear, and gadgets that enhance our lives. Subscribe to his free CyberGuy Report Newsletter for more security alerts at [website/newsletter].

Reference