Introducing the Young Racers of Go-Karts

The Texas Grand Prix was in full swing on the second day, with the sound of roaring motors filling the air. As mechanics worked on the vehicles, drivers engaged in strategic discussions with their coaches and committed the twists and turns of the racetrack at the Speedsportz Racing Park outside Houston to memory. “I visualize it in my mind,” said Mikey Collins, awaiting his heat on the last weekend of April. “I imagine it and try to do laps.”
Mikey is not yet a professional racecar driver; he is only 9 years old. The vehicle he is about to enter is a go-kart. However, for many children who aspire to race professionally, this is where it all begins: maneuvering go-karts around a twisting track at speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour, just inches above the ground.
Like many drivers, Mikey started at a young age, when he was just 5 years old, at his local track in Orlando, Florida. He was immediately captivated. “I enjoy competitive activities,” he says. “Anything that involves passing and attempting to take the lead.” Children who become serious about the sport progress to national races like the one in Texas, where dozens of drivers compete in heats against others in their age group over several days.
It requires a significant amount of time and effort. Drivers may participate in numerous races each year, both local and national, often necessitating homeschooling. When they are not racing, some engage in weightlifting or cardio exercises as part of their training. Others use simulators that replicate the racing experience. The sport is also expensive, encompassing equipment, travel, coaches, mechanics, and, in some cases, sports psychologists to help young drivers cope with the pressures associated with racing.
Steel nerves are also a requirement. “There was one instance where I was attempting to overtake, and I was momentarily winded and nearly flipped,” recalls 11-year-old Bristol Borneman, who has been racing since the age of 7 and resides in San Diego County.
However, to these drivers, it is all worthwhile. It is not just about the trophies or the dream of turning professional; it is also about having a great time. “I have the opportunity to travel the world, compete with exceptional racers, and enjoy the track,” says Bristol. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Meet the Kids Who Race Go-Karts
Some of the young drivers we met on the circuit.
Additional reporting by Scott Rossi.
