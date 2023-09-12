Inspiring Story of Former DHS Agent and Their Role in ‘Sound of Freedom,’ Urgent Call from GOP Representative to Biden Administration: Locate 85K ‘Missing’ Migrant Children

Former Homeland Security agent and undercover operative Tim Ballard, whose experiences were the inspiration for the film “Sound of Freedom,” is joining forces with Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., to demand that the Biden administration locate the estimated 85,000 unaccompanied minors who crossed the southern border and are currently unaccounted for in the U.S. Smith unveiled new legislation called the “SECURE Act of 2023,” which aims to compel the federal government to take action in finding and protecting these vulnerable children. Ballard, referring to HHS data, expressed concern that at least 85,000 children have disappeared within the U.S., which has the highest consumption of child exploitation material globally. This situation is a result of the Biden administration’s failed open border policies, according to Ballard.

The bill, if passed, would require federal agencies to report on their efforts to locate and protect these children. It also highlights the alarming statistics that show how many of these children have become victims of human trafficking, child labor, and child abuse. Ballard recently discussed the issue with the presidents of Honduras and Guatemala, who echoed his concerns about the dangers their women and children are facing due to the open borders. He criticized the Biden administration’s policies, arguing that they have enabled human traffickers to exploit vulnerable children for profit. Ballard emphasized the need for stronger vetting processes and protection for these children.

Under the proposed legislation, HHS, DHS, and the FBI would be required to submit reports on the status of unaccompanied minors in their custody every 60 days. The bill also includes penalties for agencies that fail to submit timely reports. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all missing unaccompanied children are accounted for and that adults in their new homes are properly vetted for their criminal history.

Despite attempts by critics to politicize the issue, “Sound of Freedom” director Alejandro Monteverde and co-writer Rod Barr have emphasized that the film is not political but rather tells the true story of Ballard’s efforts to combat human trafficking. Rep. Chris Smith has a long history of advocating for trafficking victims and has authored several anti-trafficking laws. Ballard, on the other hand, is the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, which has conducted numerous operations to rescue victims and make arrests related to human trafficking.

In conclusion, the SECURE Act of 2023 represents a bipartisan effort to address the urgent issue of the missing unaccompanied minors who have crossed the southern border. The bill aims to advocate for their safety, ensure proper vetting, and hold responsible agencies accountable for their actions. By shedding light on this issue, Ballard and Smith hope to unite Americans in the fight against human trafficking and protect vulnerable children who are at risk.

