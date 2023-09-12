Insights from Vladimir Putin: Why Soviet Intervention in Central Europe was Regrettable

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges the Soviet invasion of Hungary and Czechoslovakia as a “mistake” that caused harm to other nations, while still defending his war in Ukraine. During a panel session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin stated, “This aspect of Soviet Union policy was wrong and only fueled tensions. It is not right to do anything in foreign policy that is in direct conflict with the interests of other nations.” His remarks, aimed at central and eastern European countries with sympathetic views towards Russia, attempted to extend an olive branch while avoiding discussion of Moscow’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

When asked whether the Soviet Union behaved like a colonial power during the invasions of Prague and Budapest, Putin provided a more nuanced view compared to his previous statements describing the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century”. Although Putin did not directly compare the Soviet actions to his intervention in Ukraine, he has constructed a distinct narrative around what he calls Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in the neighboring country.



People in Prague block Soviet Union troops and tanks in 1968 © CTK via AP

“It’s crucial for Putin to highlight a fundamental distinction between Soviet invasions of eastern bloc nations and the intervention in Ukraine,” explained Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. “While the Soviet Union was wrong, Russia now seeks to reclaim what it believes is rightfully its own, thereby restoring justice.”

Kolesnikov referred to Putin’s statement as a “verbal ploy” with the intent of showcasing the absence of imperial ambitions. He added, “Putin is well aware that he will never be able to bring the eastern bloc back into his sphere of influence, so why not make this gesture?”

In Slovakia, Putin’s comments coincide with pro-Russia parties campaigning ahead of the general elections on September 30. Former prime minister Robert Fico, the leading candidate, advocates for ending military aid to Ukraine, while smaller Slovak parties such as Republika demand the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

Tomáš Strážay, director of the Slovak Foreign Policy Association, described Putin’s new stance on the Soviet Union as “quite surprising”. He believes the statement was intended for a wider audience outside of Russia, including political leaders in Slovakia, Hungary, and anyone in the western world who still believes in the possibility of dialogue with Putin and Russia.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a longstanding Putin ally, has consistently delayed the adoption of EU sanctions and refused to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Regarding Putin’s admission about the Soviet mistake in suppressing pro-democracy protests in Budapest, Péter Krekó, a director at the Political Capital institute in Budapest, views it as a “diplomatic gesture, but hardly more than that”. Krekó recalled the criticism received by a history textbook, authored by one of Putin’s advisers, which claimed that the 1956 Hungarian Revolution was a fascist uprising orchestrated by the West and that the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Hungary in 1990 was a mistake.

“This kind of ambivalence, calling 1956 fascist while stating it was a mistake to crush it, has always been a part of Russian diplomacy,” Krekó remarked. “If everything and the opposite is said, you can do anything because what you said can’t be held against you. This is a feature, not a bug.”

Over the past decade, Putin has actively worked to restore the memory of the Soviet Union as a means to develop unified Russian “spiritual bonds” and “traditional values”. Despite speaking at an economic forum, Putin allocated a significant portion of his time to discussing the colonial past and what he perceives as the new colonial policies of the Western world.

According to Kolesnikov, “Putin repeatedly underscores that Russia has never engaged in colonialism, despite its historical record, which includes various forms of colonization. Otherwise, the Russian empire would not have developed as it did.”