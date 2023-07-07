Insightful Tips for Insuring a ‘Bare Walls’ Property – Orange County Register

In recent news, two of the largest residential property insurance companies in California have made significant cutbacks. State Farm has announced that it will no longer be accepting applications for insurance policies in the state, while Allstate has decided to “pause” new homeowners and HOA insurance policies in order to prioritize existing customers. As a result, many HOAs are now facing skyrocketing property insurance rates.

This situation has brought attention to the “bare walls” approach to HOA property insurance. Traditionally, most condominiums and attached planned development HOAs insure the entire building and its contents, as required by the CC&Rs. However, the “bare walls” scenario involves obtaining insurance that only covers the physical structure of the homes, leaving the interiors to be restored by individual homeowners.

The advantage of this approach is that homeowners in condominiums or attached planned developments typically already have their own individual insurance policies, which cover damage to interior elements of the home. If the HOA also has “walls-in” coverage that includes restoration of interior finishes and fixtures, it results in redundant coverage. By switching to “bare walls” insurance, homeowners can eliminate the duplication and potentially reduce insurance costs.

Before considering a change in the HOA’s insurance plan, there are several important factors to consider. Firstly, it’s crucial to confirm with the HOA’s legal counsel what the current governing documents require, as amending these documents may be necessary to pursue a change in insurance. Secondly, it’s recommended to obtain cost quotes for bare walls coverage from insurance brokers, without seeking their advice on the switch. While most brokers are honest and helpful in reducing insurance costs, some may discourage the change.

Additionally, it’s essential to consult with legal counsel regarding the CC&Rs and the HOA’s liability for interior damage. The insurance coverage should align with the liability stated in the CC&Rs to avoid potential disasters. In order to gain support for the switch, it’s necessary to communicate with the community and hold town hall meetings, where legal counsel, management, and the insurance broker can explain the reasons and benefits of the change.

Members should also be made aware that if the insurance is changed to “bare walls” coverage, it is imperative for them to obtain their own individual insurance policies. Providing ample notice and reminders to the members about the upcoming major change in the HOA’s insurance coverage is also crucial.

While the current insurance crisis poses challenges, HOAs can overcome them through teamwork and proactive measures. It is essential to work together to ensure the best possible insurance coverage for the community.

Kelly G. Richardson, Esq., a Fellow of the College of Community Association Lawyers and Partner of Richardson Ober LLP, a renowned California law firm specializing in community association advice, welcomes any questions related to this topic. He can be contacted at [email protected].

