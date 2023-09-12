Insightful Analysis of Mahindra Sales Breakup: August 2023 Revealed

Mahindra Achieves Record SUV Sales in August 2023 Thanks to New Launches

Mahindra, renowned for its robust and versatile range of SUVs, reported its highest-ever sales figures in August 2023. The company’s performance reflects its position as one of India’s largest SUV manufacturers. Let’s delve into the details of Mahindra’s car sales for August 2023, comparing year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) figures.

Year-on-Year Sales Comparison (August 2023 vs. August 2022)

The Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N models stole the show with impressive sales of 9,898 units in August 2023, marking a remarkable YoY growth rate of 40.28%. These models accounted for a significant 26.56% share of Mahindra’s total sales that month. The Bolero lineup also performed strongly with 9,092 units sold, achieving a YoY growth of 10.26% and retaining a substantial 24.39% share of total sales.

The XUV700, another crowd favorite, registered strong sales of 6,512 units in August 2023, reflecting an 8.35% YoY growth and contributing to 17.47% of Mahindra’s total sales. Meanwhile, Mahindra’s iconic Thar witnessed an impressive YoY growth rate of 56.89%, with 5,951 units sold in August 2023. The Thar accounted for a 15.97% share of total sales.

In the sub-compact SUV segment, the XUV300 performed admirably with 4,992 units sold, boasting a YoY growth rate of 15.50% and contributing to 13.39% of the total sales. Mahindra’s electric SUV, the XUV400, made a promising debut with 778 units sold in August 2023, reflecting a 2.09% share of total sales. The Marazzo MPV, with 47 units sold, achieved a modest YoY growth of 4.44% and contributed a small, but noteworthy, 0.13% to total sales. Overall, Mahindra achieved impressive sales of 37,270 units in August 2023, a substantial YoY growth of 26.46%.